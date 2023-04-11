© Reuters. FILE PHOTO. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remained vigilant about downside risks to the global economy given the negative economic fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine and recent pressure on the banking sector in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In statements prepared for a press conference, Yellen said the global economy was in a better shape than last fall’s forecast, with energy and food prices having stabilized and supply chain pressures which continue to loosen.

The price cap on Russian oil is helping to stabilize global energy markets while reducing Russia’s main source of revenues, Yellen added.

Speaking at the start of a week of meetings at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Yellen said the US labor market is strong, but inflation remains too high, even though prices have moderated in the last semester.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Andrea Mandalà)