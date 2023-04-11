Home News US, vigilant on downside risks from war in Ukraine, banking sector pressure
News

US, vigilant on downside risks from war in Ukraine, banking sector pressure

by admin
US, vigilant on downside risks from war in Ukraine, banking sector pressure
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she remained vigilant about downside risks to the global economy given the negative economic fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine and recent pressure on the banking sector in the U.S. and elsewhere.

In statements prepared for a press conference, Yellen said the global economy was in a better shape than last fall’s forecast, with energy and food prices having stabilized and supply chain pressures which continue to loosen.

The price cap on Russian oil is helping to stabilize global energy markets while reducing Russia’s main source of revenues, Yellen added.

Speaking at the start of a week of meetings at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Yellen said the US labor market is strong, but inflation remains too high, even though prices have moderated in the last semester.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing Andrea Mandalà)

See also  Castellamonte, almost 5 million euro interventions for the spillway channel

You may also like

Government, towards top management appointments in investee companies,...

Traffic paralysis in Istanbul – Breaking news –...

Anxious Colombia

FC Luzerne: Thibault Klidje injured and absent for...

Diomedes de Jesús and Franco Argüelles present their...

The Ministry of Water Resources held an education...

April 2023 general conference news and announcements

FEMUA: Côte d’Ivoire is ready to welcome Togo...

Human Rights Commission of the Chamber will meet...

Emilia-Romagna at Nasa — Companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy