US warns Beijing against “provocations” in disputed South China Sea

Washington thus reaffirms its support for the Philippines in the face of increased tensions with China in the region as a result of an incident between ships of both nations.

The US State Department has urged Beijing this Saturday to end its «provocative and unsafe behavior» in the disputed South China Sea, as a result of the incident that occurred on April 23 in which vessels of the Chinese and Philippine Coast Guards were involved.

“USA. is with the Philippines against the continuous infractions of the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea by the Coast Guard of the People’s Republic of China. Images and videos recently published in the media are a stark reminder of harassment and bullying to Philippine vessels by the PRC when conducting routine patrols within its exclusive economic zone,” the statement read.

Along these lines, the North American agency maintains that they will continue to closely monitor China‘s activities in the region, while reaffirming its call to “rules-based international maritime order«.

The State Department recalled that an armed attack in the Pacific, including the sea in question, against Philippine forces, public ships or aircraft of this country, would bring activation of defense commitments mutual, as stipulated in article 4 of the Treaty signed in 1951 between Washington y Manila.

Said article establishes that any attack in the Pacific against the United States or the Philippines would lead to actions “in accordance with the constitutional processes” of both nations.

The US warning to China comes on the eve of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., scheduled for May 1 in Washington. Among other issues, the leaders will focus on coordinating efforts to “uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific«.

Crossing of accusations

The incident on April 23 took place in the area of ​​the disputed Spratly Islands, where Beijing has already built artificial islets and military bases. From the Philippines they denounced that the Chinese vessels carried out “dangerous maneuvers» within its exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian giant explained that the ships of the Philippine Coast Guard entered their territorial watersso measures were taken to safeguard Chinese sovereignty.

This latest episode of tension comes amid the intensified presence of the Philippine Coast Guard in the disputed sea, including the deployment of additional vessels and more overflights in the area, arguing that all this is done to protect the maritime territory and the country’s fishermen. That practice was announced shortly after the signing of a defense agreement with the USthrough which Washington gained access to four additional military bases on Philippine soil.