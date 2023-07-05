USA. Biden rehabilitates Bidenomics: am I moving to the second term?

Joe Biden. (Photo: White House).

by Domenico Maceri * –

SAN LUIS OBISPO (USA). “The president knows nothing about how the economy works.” Thus the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in a 2022 editorial in which it analyzed Bidenomics, Joe Biden’s strategy on the economy. The WSJ is an obviously conservative newspaper and therefore it is not surprising the lack of love with the management of the economy on the part of the tenant in the White House.

However, Biden has renamed the term Bidenomics that the right has effectively used as a slogan of the so-called economic failure. Polls also confirm this. Only 36 percent of Americans approve of the president’s economic performance. However, the facts contradict this analysis but the rhetoric of the right has managed to color reality with very black lenses.

When Biden was inaugurated in 2021, he inherited a tattered economic situation due in large measure to the pandemic. Trump however, in 2016, had inherited a growing economy that began during the presidency of Barack Obama. In the first three years of his mandate, Biden managed to restore the economy to excellent condition. The law passed to deal with the pandemic and later that on infrastructure had positive effects by creating 13 million jobs, reducing unemployment to 3.5 percent, producing significant profits for corporations. The “stain” on this rosy picture was the inevitable inflation, considering the enormous government investments to get the country’s economy back on track. But even with the inflation problem, the United States with Biden is making progress. The latest data tells us that inflation has fallen to 4 percent due to the government’s monetary policy to cool the economy slightly while avoiding the bogeyman of a possible recession. Some analysts had glimpsed a probable economic contraction on the horizon but now it is believed that the landing will be soft. Nonetheless, the state of the economy remains solid with more than 340,000 new jobs created in May of this year.

Biden has not received due credit for the improvements in the economic situation. This is due to the lack of ability of the White House and Democrats in general to highlight the positive aspects of their work. Furthermore, the myth that Republicans are more effective in the economic field while Democrats focus on the social aspects and the redistribution of resources through higher taxes remains constant in the mind of the average American. However, it is a myth as history confirms. In the post-World War II period, the US Standard and Poor’s (S&P) stock index, which tracks the top 500 companies, rose 11% in Democratic presidencies but only 6.9% in Republican presidencies. From the Ronald Reagan 1980s to the Trump era, Republican presidents have administered through four recessions, defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline. In these years in consideration the recessions during democratic presidencies have been zero.

Some analysts have made it clear that the ruling Democrats are putting more money into the pockets of individuals than corporations. The pocket money of the middle class is spent to buy the products that companies produce, laundering the money and creating prosperity for all. Furthermore, Democrats are aiming for the long term, investing more in schools and infrastructure. They usually raise tax rates for the wealthy without decreasing the number of the wealthy. Republicans, on the other hand, reduce tax rates to the upper classes without worrying about deficits since they make future generations pay the bills by lending more money. The most visible example is provided by the administration of George W. Bush (2000-2008), which not only reduced taxes on the upper classes and corporations but then waged the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan without however asking the Americans for tax increases fees to cover costs. All of these expenditures have obviously been responsible for dramatic increases in the national deficit and debt.

Biden understood the importance of the economy to his possible re-election. In a recent speech in Chicago he embraced the term Bidenomics that Republicans despised, coloring it with all possible negative colors. The current president of the White House has therefore challenged Republicans and voters in general to reevaluate his work in the economic field. The current president has reaffirmed his economic theory by contrasting it with that of Reagan. The philosophy of the 40th president was based on the concept of “trickle down economics”, i.e. favoring tax cuts that generate productivity and wealth for the wealthy which will then “drip” to the poor as well. Biden, on the other hand, argues that we need to focus on the middle class and the lower classes, investing government funds that not only produce profits for everyone but also solve problems for society at the same time. The current president underscores the infrastructure and investment bill in this light that even Republicans who voted against the bill are now forced to accept and appreciate the benefits to their states. In fact, according to a study, the “red states”, conservatives, will receive more than 600 billion dollars in investments for clean energy compared to 350 billion for the “blue states”, i.e. those governed by liberals.

By embracing the originally negative term Bidenomics, the current president hopes to do the same thing Obama did with the health care bill passed in 2010. At first, it was the Republicans who used the term Obamacare, coloring it with negative overtones. But Obama decided he liked the term and took ownership of it. Now 13 years later, millions of Americans have managed to get medical insurance thanks to Obamacare. Biden hopes that Bidenomics will follow the same rehabilitation and obviously that he, like Obama, will be able to get his second term in the next elections in 2024.

* Domenico Maceri, PhD, is professor emeritus at Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, California. Some of his articles have won awards from the National Association of Hispanic Publications.

