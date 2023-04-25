USA: House prices rise again slightly – Case-Shiller-Index

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – Prices on the US real estate market rose slightly in February for the first time in a good six months. In the 20 major metropolitan areas of the United States, house prices rose 0.1 percent from the previous month, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller index released in New York on Tuesday. Prior to that, prices had fallen for seven straight months.

Analysts, on the other hand, had expected prices to fall again. House prices rose slightly by 0.4 percent year-on-year. The upward pressure on prices will thus continue to decline. A year ago, prices had risen by double digits, since then rates have been falling.

S&P’s Craig Lazzara spoke of a slight slowdown in the monthly price decline, but also of significant regional differences. The high mortgage interest rates and a foreseeable weaker economic development speak for continued headwind on the housing market./bgf/jsl/mis