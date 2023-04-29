USA: inflation falls to 4.2% in March due to drop in energy prices

A fall in energy prices helped to sharply moderate 12-month inflation in the United States according to the March measurement, which stood at 4.2%, a few days before the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting (Fed ).

The data for the PCE index published this Friday by the Department of Commerce compares with 5.1% for the 12 months of February (corrected slightly on the initial 5%).

This index, the most followed by the Fed, the US central bank, also shows that in the month-to-month measurement the price rise moderated to 0.1%, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to the published consensus. by briefing.com.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also eased, although it now outpaces headline inflation, to stand at 4.6% in a year, from 4.7% the previous month.

On a month-to-month basis, core inflation was 0.3%, in line with expectations.

“Core inflation moderates modestly, but remains well above the target” of the Fed, said the chief economist at HFE, Rubeela Farooqi, who estimates that the results of last month are insufficient to lead the institution to wait to return to raise interest rates.

The PCE index is the one preferred by the Fed to consider the increase in prices, which it expects to bring to 2% in one year, for which it has repeatedly raised its reference interest rates as a way of making credit more expensive and thus discouraging consumption and the investment.

Services are still expensive

Until now, prices were driven by external shocks and their effects on raw materials ‒especially oil‒ And food.

But this is no longer the case: energy prices fell 10% in March and food rose 8% compared to 10% in the February measurement.

Inflation is thus concentrated in services, which rose 5.5%, also below the 5.8% in February.

These are elements that should lead the Fed’s monetary committee, which meets next week, to raise its benchmark rates again, currently in a range of 4.75 – 5%, compared to the range of 0 – 0 .25% a little over a year ago.

The market anticipates a rise of 0.25 percentage points.

“We believe that next week’s rate hike will be the highlight of the tightening cycle. The Fed will probably need some time to assess the impact of the rapid tightening that has taken place over the last 18 months before deciding how it will continue,” said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at investment firm abrdn.

inflation vs rates

With inflation now below applied rates, the Fed is entering new territory: real tightening, with an impact that could be even greater on the economy.

Although the labor market remains strong with an unemployment rate of 3.5%, the rise in the cost of money is making itself felt.

In the first quarter, GDP registered its smallest quarterly increase in annual projection since the post-pandemic recovery (+1.1%).

Most analysts expect a tougher year-end for the US, with growth likely to be weak, or even a short recession, due to tougher credit conditions.

The Fed’s fear is to see a “generalized economy” inflation risk materialize, warned one of its governors, Lisa Cook, on April 21, when she stressed that although the different measures of inflation “regress from their maximums, They remain high, suggesting that inflation has become pervasive in the economy.”

“The big question is whether and how fast inflation will continue on its downward path toward our 2% target,” he added.

The markets

On the other hand, when the inflation data was known, the markets reacted favorably. Gold was slightly lower on the dollar’s rise and bolster bets on an interest rate hike next week, but banking sector concerns kept gold on track for a small monthly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,984.09 an ounce by 1305 GMT but was up 0.8% for the month. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,993.20 an ounce.

Although the metal appeared to largely ignore the latest key data ahead of next week’s meeting, but “a 25 basis point hike next week is already safe, although the question remains whether the Fed will give a signal.” pause,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

“Gold looks likely to hold in its recent tight range for now, although a weekly close below $1,965 could trigger further losses, while bulls would welcome a push above $2,000.” , the dollar maintained gains after the inflation data, but was heading for a monthly decline. A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for foreign buyers. However, “a sudden deterioration in the banking sector crisis could trigger a flight to safe havens that would likely send gold prices soaring above previous records,” said Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades.

In mid-April, gold hit a one-year high of $2,048.71 as the banking crisis unfolded. Meanwhile, silver fell 0.4% to US$24.85 an ounce; platinum was down 0.8% at $1,068.46; and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,496.79, all on pace for their second monthly gain.

Box

Eurozone growth was 0.1%

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the euro area advanced a slight 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023, a result that does not dispel concerns about a possible recession, according to figures released by the European statistics agency Eurostat. .

Germany, the largest economy in the euro area, closed the first quarter of this year in stagnation (0.0%). The previous quarter had registered a decline of 0.5%.

In this way, the German economy, the ‘locomotive’ of the EU, narrowly escapes technical recession.

Spain posted a solid 0.5% advance in the quarter, as did Italy, while France posted 0.2%.

In the Spanish case, the result is 0.1 percentage point above the growth of the third and fourth quarters of 2022, both periods with 0.4%, according to revised data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Contributing to this trend was the rebound in exports, which grew by 5.8% after falling by 1% in the last quarter of 2022, and business investment, which rose by 1.9% after a decline of 3.7% to end of 2022, according to the INE. Austria also registered a decline, of 0.3%.

In its report published in February for the year 2023, the European Commission (executive arm of the EU) projected growth for the euro area of ​​0.9% for this year, which for the bloc as a whole would be 0.8%.

The expert Andrew Cunningham, from the consultancy Capital Economics, pointed out that the result announced in the day “means that a technical recession has been avoided by a hair. However, the economy has essentially stagnated.”