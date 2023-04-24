USA. More and more young people with mental disorders

by C. Alessandro Mauceri –

Reports often come from the USA of young people who, having entered a school armed to the teeth, have massacred innocent people. The latest just a few days ago: a former student entered a school in Nashville shooting and killing several people including three children. The number of cases of violence related to the use of weapons is staggering. Hardly a day goes by without new deaths being recorded.

But these numbers shouldn’t come as a surprise. Not just because of the excessively easy access to firearms in the US, but rather because of the monstrous percentage of young Americans with some form of mental disorder. This situation is denounced by the National Institute on Mental Health. Data from the National Comorbidity Survey Adolescent Supplement (NCS-A) show that, on average, in the United States of America, 49.5% of adolescents have some form of mental disorder. And among adolescents with any mental disorder, 22.2% reportedly suffered from severe impairment and/or distress.

Impressive numbers: of minors aged 15 and 16, one out of two (49.3%) suffers from some mental disorder. Between 17 and 18 years this percentage increases: 56.7%. Yet these data may even be underestimated. The analyzes of the NSDUH AMI (disorders) and SMI (severe disorders), in fact, are generated starting from a model based on data from clinical interviews. This means that people who have disorders that are not included in these “diagnostic forms” may not have been included in the statistics. Added to this is that the survey does not take into account subjects who do not have a fixed address, for example, homeless people and/or transient people not in shelter. Nor those who reside in neighborhoods of institutional groups, for example, correctional facilities, nursing homes, psychiatric institutions, long-term hospitals.

But that’s not enough. A high percentage of “non-responses” was found among the groups subject to the survey: for adolescents the percentage of “non-responses” was 24.4%. a gap due in part to the refusal to provide their data (21.3%) but in many cases to the refusal by parents rather than by adolescents (72.3% and 81.0%, respectively) to provide data with the signature for consent to data processing.

The Mental Health Association also confirms the seriousness of the situation among young Americans: 15.08% of young Americans aged between 12 and 17 report having suffered from at least one major depressive episode (MDE) in the last year. A serious problem: “Childhood depression is more likely to persist into adulthood if left untreated.”

Impressive numbers and to make matters worse: young people who have experienced MDE have increased by 306 thousand compared to the previous year’s data. The states with the highest prevalence of youth with MDE ranged from 11.36% in the District of Columbia to 18.62% in Oregon. But that’s not enough. Among young stars and stripes, 10.6% (over 2.5 million young people) face severe major depression. Again a sizable increase over the previous year: the number of young people suffering from severe MDE increased by 197,000 over last year’s dataset.

A situation that is also reflected in the data contained in the report “The Condition of the World‘s Children – In my mind: promoting, protecting and supporting the mental health of children and young people” produced by UNICEF. The text states that, in the world, “more than 1 in 7 adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 live with a diagnosed mental disorder; among these 89 million are boys and 77 million are girls”. 86 million are between 15 and 19 years old and 80 million are between 10 and 14 years old. A crazy figure if you think that we only talk about diagnosed disorders. UNICEF confirms that the highest rates would be found in the Middle East and North Africa, North America and Western European countries.

A global problem that has significant consequences. Even cheap. According to UNICEF, “the impact on children’s lives is incalculable”, but “a new analysis from the London School of Economics featured in the report indicates that the failure to contribute to economies due to mental health problems leading to disability or death among young people it amounts to almost 390 billion dollars a year”.