USA subdues Canada and retains Concacaf Nations League title – Diario La Página

The United States team defeated Canada with authority 0-2 this Sunday and revalidated the Concacaf Nations League title that they won in 2021.

After sweeping Mexico 3-0 in the semifinals, the USA also defeated a Canadian team in the final in Las Vegas (USA), who conceded both goals before the break and who erred on a foul. aim in the rival area.

The team that Christian Pulisic leads in the field will arrive with extra momentum at the Gold Cup that will begin next week, where he also defends the title, and in which BJ Callaghan will continue as interim coach despite the fact that the US Soccer Federation. (USSF) announced Friday that Gregg Berhalter will return as head coach.

Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun sealed the game-winning goals for the USA, both from a pass from a Gio Reyna who shone in the final third of the field but went off injured at half-time.

This is the third consecutive crown in the Concacaf (two Nations League and one Gold Cup) for a USA that continues to grow in the world of soccer and that has its sights set on the 2026 World Cup that it will organize together with Mexico and Canada.

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, both teams entered the final with news regarding their semifinal matches.

In Canada, the main one was the addition to the starting eleven of their great star, Alphonso Davies, who against Panama only came on as a shock in the second half as he was suffering from some discomfort.

For its part, the US team had to find a forced replacement for Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest, who were sent off against Mexico and who were replaced by Brenden Aaronson and Joe Scally, respectively.

The set of stars and stripes hit the table at the start.

With great pressure suffocating Canada and excellent mobility from their four men up top, the USA imposed their rule early on and almost got the first one in the 8th minute with a fantastic splice from the edge of the box by Walker Zimmerman which went a little off course.

Four minutes later, it was the other US centre-back, Richards, who scored the USA’s first goal with a header from Reyna’s corner.

It took Canada a while to find their game and gradually stretched in search of equalization.

However, the US dominance in the first half was rewarded again in the 34th minute when Balogun scored his first goal for the team.

The striker indicated to Reyna with his arm where he should filter the pass, the Borussia Dortmund attacker responded with a perfect assist into the hole and Balogun shot the Canadian goalkeeper to make it 0-2.

After the break, Canada went on offense with more will than ideas.

But the USA continued to carry more danger in their attacks, so much so that they touched the third with a double chance at 55 when Richards sent the ball over the bar and Balogun hooked a rebound that did not go in because Scott Kennedy miraculously took the ball out on the line the Gol.

Although they couldn’t find their way into the net, Canada spared no effort or desire and kept trying until the end, first with a long shot from Jonathan David, then with a ‘death pass’ from Davies that none of their teammates managed to finish off, and then with a double chance in the heart of the area that was wasted by Cyle Larin.

Despite this, the US held firm on defense and ended up lifting the trophy.

