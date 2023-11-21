Home » USA: Trump widens his lead in the polls over Joe Biden | AlMomento.net
News

USA: Trump widens his lead in the polls over Joe Biden | AlMomento.net

by admin

In the latest poll ahead of the November 2024 presidential elections, Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken the lead with 48 percent support, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study. This puts Trump seven points ahead of current American president Joe Biden, who is his probable rival in the upcoming elections.

The study shows an increase of two points for Trump compared to last month’s survey, with the percentage of undecided voters at 11 percent. When undecided voters were asked which candidate they lean towards, 53 percent mentioned Trump, while 47 percent mentioned Biden.

This survey aligns with a previous study presented on November 6, which gave Trump the advantage in five critical states: Nevada (eleven percent difference), Georgia (six percent), Arizona (five percent), Michigan (five percent), and Pennsylvania (four percent). It is important to note that Biden won these states in the 2020 elections, which Trump has repeatedly labeled as “fraudulent.”

The controversial claims about the 2020 election have led to widespread division and suspicion among Americans, culminating in the violent assault on the Capitol by a mob of protesters. As the 2024 elections approach, the country continues to be polarized, and the race between Trump and Biden is poised to be a closely fought battle.

See also  Here's what Antarctica would look like without the ice cap

You may also like

Dr. Roberto Palacios takes over as the new...

Who is the man Andrea Valdiri would be...

Listen to confidence in the New Year |...

Energy costs still 41 percent above pre-crisis levels

SAN PEDRO REGIONAL HOSPITAL WILL DOUBLE ITS CAPACITY...

Raymond Colon on JOH trial: A surprise and...

Fear of cholera outbreak: thousands of people stuck...

Groen wants to stop negotiations with Mercosur countries

Valledupar community demands urgent measures after increase in...

Lantern riddles celebrate the festival with a happy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy