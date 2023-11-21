USA: Trump widens his lead in the polls over Joe Biden | AlMomento.net

In the latest poll ahead of the November 2024 presidential elections, Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken the lead with 48 percent support, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study. This puts Trump seven points ahead of current American president Joe Biden, who is his probable rival in the upcoming elections.

The study shows an increase of two points for Trump compared to last month’s survey, with the percentage of undecided voters at 11 percent. When undecided voters were asked which candidate they lean towards, 53 percent mentioned Trump, while 47 percent mentioned Biden.

This survey aligns with a previous study presented on November 6, which gave Trump the advantage in five critical states: Nevada (eleven percent difference), Georgia (six percent), Arizona (five percent), Michigan (five percent), and Pennsylvania (four percent). It is important to note that Biden won these states in the 2020 elections, which Trump has repeatedly labeled as “fraudulent.”

The controversial claims about the 2020 election have led to widespread division and suspicion among Americans, culminating in the violent assault on the Capitol by a mob of protesters. As the 2024 elections approach, the country continues to be polarized, and the race between Trump and Biden is poised to be a closely fought battle.

