USA wants to outsource initial registration of asylum seekers

The US wants to move the initial registration of asylum seekers from South and Central America abroad. In Colombia and Guatemala, centers are to be opened in the coming weeks where those seeking protection and migrants will have to register before they make their way to the United States. There it should be checked, for example, what options are open to them in the USA and whether admission is even granted.

Government seeks solutions to tense situation at border

In this way, the aim is to spare people the often dangerous journey to the southern border of the United States, a representative of the US government said in Washington on Thursday. Migration should become “safer, more orderly and more humane,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US government is struggling to find solutions to the tense situation on the border with Mexico. An above-average number of migrants had arrived there in the past few months. On May 11, 2023, a controversial deportation regulation will no longer apply. The so-called Title 42 rule was introduced under former US President Donald Trump and made it easier to quickly reject migrants with reference to the corona pandemic.

Return to application of Title 8 regime

“I want to make it clear that our border is not open and will not be open after 5/11,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. The US is now returning to the application of Title 8, which provides for a roughly five-year re-entry ban in the event of illegal immigration. In addition to Colombia and Guatemala, such centers are also to be set up in other countries. They are to be set up and operated in cooperation with international organizations. The criteria for accepting refugees have not changed, it said. It is even expected that the new measures could identify more people who would be eligible for admission.

