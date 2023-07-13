“Usage” project, an airplane will fly over the skies of Ferrara. Thermal flight to map heat islands

ENVIRONMENT AND EUROPEAN PROJECTS – Activities in the coming days. Ass. Balboni: “The data collected will allow targeted and aware interventions”

Thanks to ministerial funds recognized for the renovation of Piazza Cortevecchia and further environmental interventions, two air flights will be carried out over Ferrara in the next few days, the aim is to measure surface temperatures both during the day and at night. Thanks to the sensors installed on the aircraft of the AVT Airborne Sensing GmbH company, the temperatures of Ferrara will be mapped with particular attention to the so-called heat islands, i.e. those asphalted areas which, remaining in the sun, accumulate and release large quantities of heat, causing a rise in temperatures in the ‘surrounding area.

These thermal scans provide fundamental data for improving the livability of a city like Ferrara, becoming an important lever for the development of projects that can improve its environmental quality. The use of aerial thermography, in fact, is part of the Horizon Europe “USAGE” (Urban Data Space for Green Deal) project of which the Municipality of Ferrara is a partner together with AVT, being one of the 4 pilot cities, with Zaragoza (Spain) , Leuven (Belgium) and Graz (Austria). Furthermore, thanks to mobile sensors that will be used by volunteers in various parts of the city, the temperatures of the air and of various surfaces such as asphalt, concrete, grass, roofs and waterways will also be measured.

“Surveys like these are essential to identify the city’s critical issues – explains the councilor for the environment Alexander Balboni – the data collected allows us to intervene in a targeted and aware way. High temperatures and dry periods are the main challenges that Ferrara, like the rest of European cities, will have to face: having accurate measurements available allows us to intervene on the most critical areas, such as Piazza Cortevecchia for example, developing projects that are able to improve the usability of the spaces for citizens and which at the same time allow to optimize the meteorological precipitations for the planting of new trees. The short survey flights are an integral part of the process that will lead us to make Ferrara a cooler and more livable city, increasing the vegetated surfaces compared to the impermeable ones (covered by asphalt and buildings), so as to reduce the intensity of the heat registers in the building agglomerations – concludes the councilor Balboni -, certainly a very advantageous exchange for the Ferraresi of today and tomorrow”.

