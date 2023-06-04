USAID grants certificates of eligibility to two quality medicine supply and distribution organizations

The ceremony for the presentation of eligibility certificates for suppliers and importers of essential drugs and medical equipment took place on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the Viva Nova room, in the commune of Gombe in Kinhsasa.

The company AMT Pharma Dustri and the ASRAMES Agency, two companies working in the import, supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been certified by the American Agency for International Development (USAID), after being evaluated by the NGDO FHI360.

In the presence of various partners in this sector, notably the COREP, Emma DIN, Country Director of USAID, spoke about the motivations for choosing these two organizations.

« The Governments of the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have ensured that these two organizations adhere to the model of the quality assurance system, the WHO supply agencies and good practices in storage and distribution; On the one hand, ASRAMES is both an ASBL and a regional distribution center that works with the Congolese government; on the other hand, AMT Pharma is a for-profit pharmaceutical manufacturer and wholesaler in the DRC she said, before emphasizing that USAID will continue to support health facilities to help achieve universal health coverage.

Polydore Kabila, Chief of Staff and representative of the Minister of Health at this ceremony welcomed USAID’s commitment to support the DRC in the supply and supply of quality drugs.

« The Ministry of Public Health welcomes USAID’s support and support in implementing actions in line with national priorities. In addition, we encourage all local suppliers to improve in order to participate in these USAID offers to contribute to the availability of quality medicines in the DRC. “, he said. Hammed Yahfoufi, Manager of one of the beneficiary companies invited for his part the other importers of drugs to follow international standards to develop the health sector market in the DRC.

It should be noted that achieving universal health coverage in the Congo remains a major concern for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Jules NINDA