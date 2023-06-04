Home » USAID grants certificates of eligibility to two quality medicine supply and distribution organizations
News

USAID grants certificates of eligibility to two quality medicine supply and distribution organizations

by admin
USAID grants certificates of eligibility to two quality medicine supply and distribution organizations

The ceremony for the presentation of eligibility certificates for suppliers and importers of essential drugs and medical equipment took place on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the Viva Nova room, in the commune of Gombe in Kinhsasa.

The company AMT Pharma Dustri and the ASRAMES Agency, two companies working in the import, supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been certified by the American Agency for International Development (USAID), after being evaluated by the NGDO FHI360.

DRC: USAID grants eligibility certificates to two quality drug supply and distribution organizations

In the presence of various partners in this sector, notably the COREP, Emma DIN, Country Director of USAID, spoke about the motivations for choosing these two organizations.

« The Governments of the United States and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have ensured that these two organizations adhere to the model of the quality assurance system, the WHO supply agencies and good practices in storage and distribution; On the one hand, ASRAMES is both an ASBL and a regional distribution center that works with the Congolese government; on the other hand, AMT Pharma is a for-profit pharmaceutical manufacturer and wholesaler in the DRC she said, before emphasizing that USAID will continue to support health facilities to help achieve universal health coverage.

Polydore Kabila, Chief of Staff and representative of the Minister of Health at this ceremony welcomed USAID’s commitment to support the DRC in the supply and supply of quality drugs.

« The Ministry of Public Health welcomes USAID’s support and support in implementing actions in line with national priorities. In addition, we encourage all local suppliers to improve in order to participate in these USAID offers to contribute to the availability of quality medicines in the DRC. “, he said. Hammed Yahfoufi, Manager of one of the beneficiary companies invited for his part the other importers of drugs to follow international standards to develop the health sector market in the DRC.

See also  Carry forward the spirit of model workers, compose a magnificent chapter of struggle, strive to be a model and make new contributions in the high-quality construction of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone_China Jiangsu Net

It should be noted that achieving universal health coverage in the Congo remains a major concern for the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Jules NINDA

You may also like

Brazil: Congress approves Lula’s new ministries but curtails...

University community decided at the polls – breaking...

Kosovo leader ‘dreams of war’: President of Serbia

Duzen, hipsters, parents’ evenings – How the new...

Another one! Javier Fernández held a false call...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Will the US debt deal...

Drugs, alcohol, no driver’s license: Many ads at...

Lubumbashi: opening this Sunday of the 3rd National...

What happened to the alleged thieves of the...

Shorten waiting times and increase chances of survival...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy