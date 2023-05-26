Home » Usb strike, the 5 subway lines of Milan – Lombardy are regular
News

Usb strike, the 5 subway lines of Milan – Lombardy are regular

by admin
Usb strike, the 5 subway lines of Milan – Lombardy are regular

Reported delays on surface transportation

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 26 – The 5 lines of the Milan underground are in regular operation during the first part of the general strike proclaimed by Usb for today at a national level in all public and private sectors and which for the ATM is scheduled from 8.45 to 15 and, in the second slot, from 18 to the end of service. Users have reported delays on some public transport lines on social media. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy