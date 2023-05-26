Usb strike, the 5 subway lines of Milan – Lombardy are regular

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 26 – The 5 lines of the Milan underground are in regular operation during the first part of the general strike proclaimed by Usb for today at a national level in all public and private sectors and which for the ATM is scheduled from 8.45 to 15 and, in the second slot, from 18 to the end of service. Users have reported delays on some public transport lines on social media. (HANDLE).

