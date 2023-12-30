USCIS announces its schedules for the New Year

USCIS Announces Business Day Schedule for Immigration Procedures

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a reminder to individuals with pending immigration procedures to check the upcoming business days before planning their visits. This reminder comes as the agency follows the holiday schedule established by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The USCIS is responsible for processing immigration applications and petitions, including those for citizenship, family reunification, humanitarian programs, and work permits for immigrants. In addition, the agency uses the E-Verify website to verify the eligibility of employees to work in the country.

According to USCIS, activities will resume on January 2, 2024, following the New Year’s Day holiday on January 1. With this in mind, individuals are advised not to schedule or attend appointments at USCIS offices on the first day of the year.

The OPM has confirmed that January 1 is a federal holiday, and as a result, almost all government offices, including USCIS, will be closed. This means that January 1 is not considered a business day for USCIS, and individuals with appointments or pending applications should plan accordingly.

It is important for individuals to note that January 1 is celebrated as the New Year’s Day, and December 31, the preceding day, is also a non-business day for USCIS. The OPM has clarified that these holidays are official days of celebration and are not deducted from the salaries of government workers.

The USCIS has 19,000 federal employees working in over 200 offices worldwide, and it is crucial for individuals to be aware of the agency’s business day schedule to avoid any inconvenience or scheduling conflicts.

As the USCIS prepares to resume its operations on January 2, 2024, individuals with pending immigration matters are urged to plan their visits and appointments accordingly, taking into account the holiday schedule of the agency.

