USCIS Increasingly Rejecting Forms I-589 for Asylum Applications: Here’s What You Need to Know

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recently announced an increasing number of rejections for Forms I-589, known as the “Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal.” In a series of messages posted on their website, the USCIS emphasized the importance of correctly submitting a complete and signed application to avoid rejection.

To ensure that the asylum application is received and processed, the agency advised applicants to review the Instructions for Form I-589. These instructions outline the eligibility requirements for both the applicant and their spouse and children. Additionally, it is crucial to submit the form with the last edition date, which can be found at the bottom of the page. USCIS stressed that all pages of Form I-589 must be included and should belong to the same edition of the form.

In the event that any pages are missing or from a different form edition, the application may be rejected, according to the USCIS. It is also important to sign the form in Part D of Page 9 and complete the form and its explanation boxes in English. The agency specifically stated that applicants should not include passport-type photographs, multiple copies of the form, or multiple supporting documents when submitting the application.

Furthermore, the USCIS highlighted that timing plays a crucial role in the asylum application process. If an individual fails to submit Form I-589 within one year of their arrival in the United States, they will be deemed ineligible to apply for asylum.

The USCIS’s recent warnings and recommendations serve as a reminder to all asylum seekers to meticulously follow the guidelines and instructions when submitting their application. By doing so, they can increase their chances of having their application received and processed successfully.

