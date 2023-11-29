USCIS Office in Tampa changes location this week

The USCIS Asylum Office is on the move this week, relocating from its current headquarters to Tampa, Florida. The current location will close on November 29, with the new location set to open on December 11 at 3924 Coconut Palm Drive, Tampa, Florida 33619.

As a result of the move, the asylum office in Tampa will not have hours available for walk-in visitors until December 13. However, USCIS has stated that the move will not affect the jurisdiction, meaning that the new headquarters will continue to receive asylum applications from people living in western and northern Florida, as well as from residents in certain parts of the center of the state.

The USCIS is advising asylum seekers who are scheduled for an interview to carefully review their notification and utilize the Asylum Office Locator to save time and avoid any unnecessary travel. They also have the option to prepare for their appointment through USCIS’s own help and its How to Prepare for Your Asylum Interview website.

According to USCIS, the new address will provide an updated and improved environment for processing asylum applications, and the agency reminded applicants and interested parties to be aware of the changes and to follow the instructions provided for a smooth transition.

In addition to the relocation of the asylum office, USCIS recently provided clarification on the process related to Form I-94, which is essential for Cuban migrants entering the country through an appointment with CBP One. The agency’s guidance aims to simplify the understanding and handling of this crucial record of arrival and departure into the United States. Form I-94 is available in electronic and paper format and serves as proof of the immigration status or category of the foreign citizen while in the United States.