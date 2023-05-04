Online message – Thursday 04.05.2023

Electricity Tax Act | Use of biogas to generate electricity (BFH)

background: After

Section 9 (1) no. 1 Electricity Tax Act In the version valid for the year in dispute, electricity is exempt from the tax if it is generated from renewable energy sources in systems with a nominal electrical output of more than two megawatts and is taken by the operator of the system at the site of generation for self-consumption. Electricity from renewable energy sources is in accordance with

§ 2 No. 7 StromStG “Electricity that is generated exclusively from hydropower, wind power, solar energy, geothermal energy, landfill gas, sewage gas or from biomass, excluding electricity from hydroelectric power plants with an installed generator capacity of more than ten megawatts”.

facts: It is disputed, among other things, whether the generation of electricity from a natural gas network, which is a

mixture of privileged gas (produced from biomass) and non-privileged gas, excludes a tax exemption from the outset.

The judges of the BFH continued to explain this:

Electricity is only iS of

Section 9 (1) no. 1 Electricity Tax Act “produced from renewable energy sources” if renewable energy sources are actually used – physically – and not just from a commercial/balance-sheet point of view.

Electricity that is generated with a gas mixture taken from the public supply network that contains gas generated from biomass in addition to natural gas is not in compliance

Section 9 (1) no. 1 Electricity Tax Act exempt from tax because electricity from renewable sources of energy after

§ 2 No. 7 StromStG only exists if he

exclusively is generated from hydropower, wind power, solar energy, geothermal energy, landfill gas, sewage gas or from biomass.

