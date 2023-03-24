The image of the Japanese flag on the earmuffs and the rising sun flag on the uniform

[창원=뉴시스]Correspondent Kang Gyeong-guk = A photo of a Japanese shooter with an image reminiscent of the Japanese flag and the rising sun flag was used on the banners and banners promoting the 5th Gyeongsangnam-do Changwon Mayor National Shooting Competition, causing controversy.

According to Changwon City and the Changwon City Council on the 24th, Changwon City held the 5th Changwon Mayor Cup National Shooting Contest (March 29-April 4, 7 days) on the 23rd, and 35 banners and banners were installed to publicize it. were installed on the shooting range and nearby roads.

Hosted by Changwon City and supervised by the Gyeongnam Shooting Federation, this event is 10m Air Rifle, 10m Air Pistol, 50m Rifle Prone, 50m Rifle 3 Positions, 50m Pistol, 25m Pistol, 25m Small Fire Pistol, 25m Standard Pistol, 25m Center Fire Pistol, Trap , Double Trap, Skeet, 10m Running Target Summit, Mixed Middle School, High School, University, and General Division players will participate.

This competition also includes selections for the 2023-2024 national team (class) and international competition dispatched players.

The problem was that the official promotional material for the event showed a picture of Japanese player Yukie NAKAYAMA holding an air gun, and the Japanese flag was visible on Yukie’s earplugs.

In particular, as the uniform worn by Yukie was criticized for being reminiscent of the Rising Sun Flag with clearly visible red stripes, some pointed out that the official promotional materials for the tournament lacked attention.

“I was looking for an image related to shooting on the Internet, but I couldn’t find a suitable image, so I put the photo in,” said the company that produced the promotional materials.

The city of Changwon and the Gyeongnam Shooting Federation immediately removed the spread and banner flags after this criticism, and they plan to replace them with new promotional materials soon.

Han Eun-jeong, a member of Changwon city council, said, “Recently, the Yoon Seok-yeol government has been criticized for its diplomacy of submissiveness and submissiveness in connection with the visit to Japan. can’t do it,” he said.

