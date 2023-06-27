Use of technology highlighted at world economic forum

The company Colombian, Yuno, based in Bogotá and Latin America that offers payment technology for e-commerce, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the “Technology Pioneers” of the World Economic Forum.

The startup, a spin-off founded by John Paul Ortega (co-founder and CEO of Yuno, and co-founder of Rappi), uses just one integration to provide the best experience for e-commerce, allowing them to customize their checkout processes, choose transaction routing, and control all their payments and reconciliations in a single board. The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovations and are poised to make a significant impact in the world of business and for the benefit of society.

“We are excited to welcome Yuno to our cohort of Tech Pioneers 2023,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Communities of Innovators at the World Economic Forum. “Yuno and his fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption, necessary to help us solve the world‘s most pressing problems. We look forward to your contribution to the content work of the Forum that brings together the public and private sectors to address these problems.” global”.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Technological Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Ortega. “We look forward to participating in the Forum Center for Regions, Trade and Geopolitics, sharing our ideas and insights with other global leaders in the field.”

This year’s “Tech Pioneers” cohort includes startups from 31 economies, and Yuno is the only Colombian company selected. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the United States with 29 companies.