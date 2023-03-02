Home News Used, coveted tractors: on the road with the agricultural machinery dealer
Used, coveted tractors: on the road with the agricultural machinery dealer

When he was eight, Cornelius Traupe regularly stood in amazement at the farm machinery dealer’s depot in Oyten, Lower Saxony, and looked at the tractors with wide eyes, explains the NDR. And he still does to this day! However, not as a curious boy, but as a field worker for used combine harvesters, wheel loaders and tractors.

If a farmer needs a machine that is no longer brand new, Traupe is the right contact. He is out and about in his region every day, visits his customers’ farms and tries to find exactly the right second-hand equipment for every farmer that is not too expensive.

“The Northern Reportage” accompanies him between farms and tractor workshops. The film shows a person who is not only passionate about his job and agricultural machinery, but also knows exactly what his customers need.

