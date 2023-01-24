Yesterday, Monday, the increase of $300 in the rate of the public mass and collective transport service came into effect. In other words, the value of the ticket that users must pay to travel on MIO, buses, vans, minibuses and campers, was set at $2,700.

“The MIO rate is the cheapest in the country and when we increase $300 it is to be able to pay for fuel, vehicle maintenance and the payment of the worker who drives, because everything has increased by 16%. We need to compete with this rate in the operating costs of the system”, explained the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Between the years 2019 and 2021, the MIO ticket cost $2,200; in 2022 it increased to $2,400. The new value was established through decrees No. 4112.010.20.0025 and 4112.010.20.0025 of January 2023.

For her part, Maryori Chico, a user of the Masivo Integrado de Occidente, explained her position regarding this increase: “$300 pesos a day becomes a high value. The economy of us citizens will be affected”.

Likewise, Ricardo Salazar, MÍO overseer, stated that this is an excessive increase: “It has been the highest increase since the system began operating, and it is considerably unacceptable because the system has not improved. It must be improved in terms of insecurity, in recharging with more cashiers and the frequency of the buses”.

For collective transportation, the decree states that the new rate must be printed on a sticker, in the shape of a regular diamond, 20 x 20 centimeters, with a yellow background and black characters.

This will be placed in the lower right corner of the front windshield and on the left edge of the passenger boarding door.

Finally, William Vallejo, Secretary of District Mobility, supported this new rate in MÍO:

“It is a rate that is calculated based on the procedures established for this purpose in the transport regulations; also through market studies, of what corresponds to the value chain of this important system. An increase is established that is in sync with the rise that the CPI has presented during the year 2022 ”,

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

