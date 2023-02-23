From the moment in which the global phenomenon of RBD announced his return to the stage, the world was revolutionized. The idea of ​​having Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckerman singing once again those songs that became the anthem of many generations, moved many fans of the group.

Colombia was no exception, since it was confirmed that RBD would come to the country in November of this year, the followers of the very judicious group turned to the platforms that sold the tickets for the first confirmed date on February 15. So positive was the response from the Colombian fans that two more dates were opened, opening the possibility of a fourth.

The sold out in a few minutes, has left out thousands of people who want to attend any of the dates, which has generated a scenario of possible resales and scams that users on social networks are already denouncing.

“Hello, don’t fall, messages are coming to buy tickets that can be false or resold, I don’t know, but just in case,” @_neyderab commented on his Twitter, a user who reported some suspicious messages that came to his cell phone, this, before an offer of RBD concert tickets. Before the tweet, a user under the profile of @idkmgc shared her similar experience: “I got the same message. I guess they had my number from last year when I asked for some Coldplay tickets but I didn’t want to buy because I smelled like a scam and indeed they were scammers. They are changing names and numbers all the time.”