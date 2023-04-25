Home » Users report the crash of the Civil Registry website
Users report the crash of the Civil Registry website

Citizen tries to carry out a procedure to schedule an appointment on the page of the Civil Registry that is posted. Photo Courtesy


Citizens who decide to carry out procedures in the Civil Registry, warn that the page has been down since the afternoon of this Monday, April 24, 2023.

When selecting the procedure to carry out, the platform does not finish loading a new tab.

Even the newsroom of El Mercurio received complaints from citizens warning that when looking for information to request passports or to issue IDs, the page does not respond.

From the Civil Registry they comment that they alerted the technical support area to provide solutions to users.

