Users report transformer explosion in the Manzanares neighborhood

by admin
This morning, residents of the Manzanares neighborhood, in the Bavaria sector, witnessed an alarming incident.

According to reports received by El Informer through his WhatsApp line, about 7:00 am, Occurred an explosion in a transformer in the area.

A local user described the scene: “Some transformers exploded and the Air-e people were fixing them, but it is not known how long it will take. They literally exploded and cast horrible flames. From here at San Jorge you could see the candle.”

The Air-e company, in charge of transformer maintenance, also contacted our editorial team. In her statement, the company explained: “Manzanares center opened due to the emergency of lines on the ground. For safety, when there are lines on the ground, the sector and the circuit are de-energized while maneuvers are carried out. This will last an hour or less.”

The residents of the Manzanares neighborhood hope that The situation is resolved as soon as possible to avoid further inconveniences.

