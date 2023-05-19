Users vs. public services

In an interview for the Diario del Huila, Patricia Almario Ortiz, Southeast Territorial Director of the Superintendence of Residential Public Services, pointed out that billing, collections and response time are some of the most recurring complaints from Huilenses regarding the provision of the services.

By: Gloria Camargo

Within the framework of the second Face-to-Face Forum on Rights, duties and care in the provision of residential public services that took place on May 18 in the city of Neiva, directors of the Superintendency of Residential Public Services referred to the more regular complaints in the provision of these in the department of Huila.

Regarding the issue and in an interview for the Diario del Huila, Patricia Almario Ortiz, Southeast Territorial Director of the Superintendence of Residential Public Services, indicated that in general the most recurring complaints are due to excessive charges in the billing of services such as energy and water.

In this meeting where the participation of users in Neiva was expected, representatives of Electrohuila, Surgas, Alcanos and Ciudad Limpia participated.

Energy

According to the official, in this regard “we are a little good on the billing of cost per kilowatt, but this is a national issue for commissions such as the Public Company Reform Commission and the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission ”.

At the time, he pointed out that “in the electrification process, as there are outsourced contractors, that is, contractors that are for cutting and reconnection, they are not clear about the issue of the process, the procedure and do not respect due process. For example, they arrive and cut off, they don’t warn, they don’t take the readings well, they don’t leave evidence, so we’re having problems”.

Therefore, he stressed that “the Superintendency is going to carry out training with the contractors of the electricity company so that these errors do not occur, because these errors directly penalize the companies, but what we as the Superintendency want is to prevent first before to execute sanctions.

That is why so many work tables, telling him “batteries, correct”, when the issue is no longer given, because an investigation and sanction process is entered, however, the help that they are asking us, not only here but in 11 departments, is that we support what are the processes and procedures that both contractors must comply with in cutting, reconnection, collections and average collections, which they cannot do because they would be violating due process and the rights of users, ”he explained.

He also recalled that energy theft is a situation that affects everyone’s pocket. “That is within the billing process, everything that is stolen is loss. We, all the users of Huila, pay the person who is hanging on the energy. The idea of ​​us as the Superintendency is to be able to do all the training so that all users know each water, gas and energy bill, and are absolutely clear about the mathematical process, why and what the rate is”, he explained.

water and sewage

Patricia Almario Ortiz, Territorial Director, indicated that with respect to the operation of Las Ceibas, Empresas Públicas de Neiva, several work groups have been held together with the entity, in which, in the internal process “we have requested a greater training to those who attend to the users, that there is a bad attention”.

And he added that “we have been repetitive in that they must improve their attention because they are not properly attending to the requests of the users. The other process that we are also carrying out with them and that has also been repetitive, is that they have a damage to the software, for which they asked us loudly to please be patient, because the software collapsed and is generating bad billing for for which trial/error processes are being carried out”.

He also stressed that “we have seen that within all that complexity that they have had, that they are failing in the availability of going to the neighborhoods. So we are going to carry out a process of going to the neighborhoods so that the receipts that are wrong can be fixed and processes can be carried out. We are in the process of finding out how we can immediately solve these problems because we are filling up with Requests, Complaints and Claims, where the users are absolutely right, but as long as what is happening with the company is not solved, this is going to continue being a chaos”, concluded.

He also said that for this reason tables are being organized again, already directly in common, in the city of Neiva with the Management of said entity in order to provide immediate solutions to users.

“The issue right now is that San Pedro is coming, and in the time of San Pedro my dear and beautiful land is in party mode,” however, he stressed that users who have come to the Super have been able to resolve their complaints and concerns. “The companies have direct contact with us, and they are solving the requirements of those who come to the entity. But this is an outcome that we want to transfer to the neighborhoods, because the complaints are throughout Neiva, they are not in one or two communes and it is precisely because of the software damage that they have not been able to correct ”, he established.

Gasification

Precisely the official pointed out with reference to the sanction for 1,800 million pesos to Alcanos de Colombia SAESP, that these are some of the judicious results that are made in favor of the well-being of the users.

It should be remembered that according to the report of the watchdog entity on May 12, the sanction imposed on Alcanos de Colombia SAESP was confirmed, for a value of 1,800 million pesos, upon verifying several breaches of the regulation of the public natural gas service in the country. .

“The company incurred in a failure to provide the service by unjustifiably suspending the gas service in the municipalities of Florencia (Caquetá) and Garzón (Huila), between June 18, 2019 and September 25, 2020, and in the markets of Puerto Triunfo and Norcasia, Quipile, Guaduas, Suárez and Cambao, between September 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021. This conduct had already been previously sanctioned by the Superservicios”.

In response to which, he added that this refers to the issue of the pandemic, when there were effects due to interruption and reconnection, but he added that at the national level they are looking for a way to “modify the norm to be able to raise the issue of the sanctions that within the term of the damages is not equivalent to the damage in particular”.

In the rural aspect, it established that there are “problems in the villages because there are other actors within the expansion process such as the Mayors and Governors. We have found in some territories competition between the same companies (Alcanos and Surgas) where one cannot enter because the other is present. There is a process that we are reviewing and mediating so that there is no monopoly within the service, since we also find varied rates for transportation and storage.

We have rates in Surgas of 16,000, 9,000, 4,000, 8,000 pesos that vary and we find, for example, that a mother who is the head of the household is paying $160,000 for gas, when we here in Neiva do not pay more than $16,000 having an average family nucleus, so which we are doing the respective review “, he pointed out.

During the same, it was established that both Alcanos and Surgas have had “somewhat” fruitful processes due to the expansion of the service, “since it also has to do with mayoralties and governorships, due, for example, to the transportation distances of supplies and high costs within the process”, concluded the official.