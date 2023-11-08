Using robots and AI to combat the shortage of skilled workers – DW – November 8, 2023

The gas storage facilities in Germany are full, which is fundamentally good news before winter. The bad thing: The prices for gas and consequently also for electricity remain high. Heating remains expensive and production costs far more in companies than it used to. Everyone feels that. The citizens because they have less money in their wallets; the German economy because its increased production costs make it less competitive internationally.

The high interest rates on loans prevent investments and construction projects are stopped or not even started. While the economy is growing in many countries around the world, it is shrinking in Germany this year. The Expert Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development, which advises the federal government on economics, is assuming minus 0.4 percent. This means that the German economy has had the lowest economic growth in the euro area since the beginning of the corona pandemic. In the spring, the Council still assumed that Germany would avoid a recession.

Poor prospects

For the year 2024, the economists, as they are colloquially called, assume an inflation rate of 2.6 percent. As a result, a modest economic increase of 0.7 percent could be possible. A value that is far from enough to lead Germany out of the crisis.

German industry (here a production line from the Pilz company, which produces automation technology) accounts for more than 20 percent of German economic output. Image: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa/picture alliance

The medium-term growth prospects in Germany are at a historic low, according to the annual report that was handed over to the Chancellor on Wednesday (see article image). Society is aging and fewer and fewer workers are performing poorly. The experts also complain about outdated industrial facilities and the small number of young and innovative companies. These are clear obstacles to growth.

Labor and skilled worker shortages are increasing rapidly

“In order to overcome the weak growth, Germany must invest in its future. This requires greater productivity progress through innovations, investments and more dynamism in starting up companies. These can partially compensate for the declining work volume,” said Monika Schnitzer, chairwoman of the Advisory Council.

In four chapters, the economists analyze the current situation and make suggestions for improvement. With a view to the labor and skilled labor shortage, they recommend stronger employment incentives, an ambitious immigration policy, improved school education and strengthening universities.

The offspring is missing – in every respect

Employer associations made it clear how much there is a problem in this area in their MINT autumn report 2023. MINT is the abbreviation for mathematics, computer science, natural science and technology. The German economy is currently short of almost 286,000 workers in this area and the situation is likely to become even more difficult because there are too few teachers for these subjects in schools.

Some fear a de-industrialization of Germany as a location due to high energy prices and excessive bureaucracyImage: Ute Grabowsky/photothek/picture alliance

This leads to a lack of basic MINT skills among students, which affects their choice of training and career. “Domestic MINT young talent cannot permanently cover the national demand for MINT workers,” the report says. But technical professions in particular are important in order to become more innovative and to master the challenges posed by climate protection and digitalization, i.e. green and digital transformation.

More robots and artificial intelligence

Over the next 15 years, demographic aging in Germany will accelerate significantly. Economists warn that it will probably not be enough to increase the volume of work, for example through qualified immigration or a higher participation of women in the workforce. In the future, people must be deployed where they can be most productive.

Machines, robots and information technology, combined with artificial intelligence, should do the rest. Economists recommend strong investments in these areas in order to increase overall economic productivity.

New ideas, new companies

Startups, i.e. young and innovative companies, have a difficult time in Germany and Europe if they want to finance themselves and grow. Venture capitalists are rare and financing still often comes from banks and loans. For many years, economists have been warning in their reports that the capital and stock markets need to be more developed.

One suggestion is to make stock investments more attractive to citizens. Also with a view to the already necessary pension reform. Due to the accelerated aging of society, statutory pension insurance will come under further pressure.

Shares already for students

Economists suggest linking the retirement age to life expectancy at retirement and combining it with a new form of supplementary funded pension provision. For this purpose, a publicly managed pension fund with “attractive investment opportunities” on the stock and capital markets is proposed.

“In order to make the large return advantages and low risk of broadly diversified investment funds accessible to all sections of the population, children and young people should be provided with starting capital that is invested in such a fund,” demands economist Ulrike Malmendier.

Politicians don’t like to be criticized

“Let us hope that our analyzes and assessments will be helpful for economic policy decision-making,” said the Chair of the Council of Economic Experts Monika Schnitzer when handing over the report to the Federal Chancellor.

However, Olaf Scholz did not address the scientists’ critical suggestions in his statement. Instead, he was “confident” and listed what the federal government had already put in place to “ensure that we get back on track.” He thanked us for the report “and all the work.” “We look forward to the advice, which we will then discuss in more detail when the opportunity arises.”