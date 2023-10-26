Using the Party’s Innovative Theory to Study New Situations and Solve New Problems

Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Importance of Using Party’s Innovative Theory to Study New Situations and Solve New Problems

In a recent theme education work conference on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, General Secretary Xi Jinping underscored the significance of utilizing the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. He emphasized the need to pounce on and sink to the front line, going deep into rural areas, communities, enterprises, hospitals, schools, and other grassroots units. The goal is to make pulse inquiries, dissect sparrows, troubleshoot problems, and utilize the party’s innovative theory to address new challenges.

Building a modern socialist country requires addressing deep-seated contradictions that cannot be avoided or circumvented. The risks and challenges faced are more severe and complex than before. Xi Jinping emphasized that the value of theory lies in guiding practice, and the purpose of learning lies in application. Only by using the party’s innovative theory can correct answers be derived that are in line with China‘s reality and the requirements of the times. This ensures the development of the party and the country in this new era.

To effectively study new situations and solve new problems, it is essential to grasp the worldview and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This thought not only explains what needs to be done but also provides guidance on how to approach various challenges. By studying the basic principles of Marxism, especially the party’s innovative theory, party members and cadres can improve their thinking ability and work skills. Mastering the positions, viewpoints, methods, doctrines, and philosophies contained in Xi Jinping Thought enables them to better adapt to the needs of career development and ensure work is carried out in the right direction.

Adhering to a problem orientation is also crucial in using the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. Marx once emphasized that “the problem is the slogan of the times and the most practical voice to express its mental state.” The Chinese Communist Party has always emphasized problem orientation in its revolutionary, construction, and reform efforts. In order to effectively solve problems, it is necessary to first discover them, analyze them scientifically, and finally find appropriate solutions. This approach ensures that problems are the first priority in fulfilling one’s duties.

Furthermore, promoting the Marxist style of studying that integrates theory with practice is essential in using the party’s innovative theory effectively. By closely linking theory with the changes taking place in China and the goals of building a modern socialist country, the party can continuously improve its ability to develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. This transformation of the party’s innovative theories into a force for promoting the nation’s construction and rejuvenation is crucial for achieving the goals of the Chinese Communist Party.

The remarks made by General Secretary Xi Jinping highlight the importance of using the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. By doing so, the party can better adapt to the needs of the times and continue to lead the development of China in this new era.

“People’s Daily” (Page 13, October 26, 2023)

