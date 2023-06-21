‘Using ultrasound by an oriental doctor’ sentenced to death… Medical field results ‘tactile sense’ :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

The 3rd trial of an oriental doctor’s ultrasound destruction trial is scheduled for the 22nd



[서울=뉴시스] On the 22nd, the sentence of remand order for an oriental doctor, A, who was handed over to trial for violating the medical law by using an 'ultrasonic diagnostic device' to treat patients, is expected to be handed down.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Baek Young-mi = A sentence of reversal of an oriental doctor, A, who was handed over to trial for violating the medical law by using an ‘ultrasonic diagnostic device’ to treat patients, is scheduled to be handed down on the 22nd, and the medical community is keenly aware of the outcome of the trial.

According to the medical community, the third trial will be held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul this afternoon. It is expected that the case will be closed after hearing the court’s defense and interrogating the witnesses.

In the meantime, doctors and oriental doctors have been in sharp conflict over allowing oriental doctors to use ultrasound diagnostic devices.

The Korean Medical Association (Medical Association) has been urging that “the use of ultrasound diagnostic devices by oriental doctors was not reflected in the Supreme Court ruling even though it caused harm to the patient’s health,” and “should be reexamined.”

The Korea Medical Association said, “Mr. A, an oriental doctor, did not detect endometrial cancer in patient B even after performing more than 68 ultrasound examinations, and delayed the treatment period.” “It can cause serious harm to the public health and sanitation of patients and society as a whole by significantly increasing the number of patients and eventually missing the opportunity for patients to receive timely treatment.”

In December of last year, the entire Supreme Court judged that there was no risk of harm to public health even if an oriental doctor used an ultrasound diagnostic device as an auxiliary means of diagnosis while practicing oriental medicine, but this did not take into account the accuracy of ultrasound diagnosis.

The Korea Medical Association said, “It seems that the Supreme Court judged only based on the risk of ultrasound equipment itself, such as the presence or absence of radiation, the amount of radiation, and the possibility of direct harm.” We have to judge,” he said.

On the other hand, the Korean Association of Oriental Medical Doctors (Oriental Medical Association) has argued that “Using ultrasound equipment when treating patients is to increase the accuracy of examination, and the accuracy of examination is a matter of individual competence, not job title.”

Regarding the case where an oriental medical doctor missed the diagnosis of an endometrial cancer patient, the Korean Medical Association argued, “There are cases of misdiagnosis in both Western and Oriental medicine, and it differs depending on the individual doctor’s competence and level.”

In addition, “The key to the Supreme Court’s decision is that it was clearly stated that ‘the use of ultrasound diagnostic devices by oriental doctors was not a violation of the medical law, but a legal medical practice’.”

Patient B, who missed the treatment period due to a misdiagnosis by an oriental doctor, is still suffering from cancer. From August 2012 to December 2013, hormone therapy resulted in temporary remission (symptoms were alleviated or disappeared), but endometrial cancer was discovered in January 2015 after an endometrial test, so she was treated with hormone therapy again. there is.

Previously, the entire Supreme Court overturned the lower court sentenced to a fine of 800,000 won in the appeal trial against oriental doctor A, who was handed over to trial for violating the medical law in December of last year, and sent the case back to the Seoul Central District Court.

The Supreme Court said, “It is not a violation of the medical law for an oriental doctor to use an ultrasound diagnostic device to treat.” It was judged that it does not fall under the medical law without a license.”

