Uspenski and Pank are Nordic champions

Eerik Pank and Robin Uspenski brought home first place from the Nordic U20 Championship held in Vilnius, Kevin Uspenski was second.

“It is pleasant to note that Western Estonia dominates the hardest end of the Nordic countries at this age,” said Haapsalu Dynamo coach Aap Uspenski.

In heavyweight (-130 kg), Pank, representing the Lääneranna sports school, won first place for the second year in a row.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!