Uss eats caviar and in Italy it’s a fight

While the charming businessman Artem Uss dines on caviar and vodka in one of the family mansions, the institutional clash breaks out in Italy. Another. And there was no need to. In fact, the Italian government accuses the judiciary of escaping the Russian spy businessman by staging one of the most classic blame games. Which, however, coincidentally, does not involve the state apparatuses which more than anyone should be in the dock for this matter: the Italian intelligence. And to think that the US Department of State in the context of the correspondence for the extradition had written to the Ministry of Justice not to place USS under house arrest because the risk of escape was “very high given the availability” and because it had already happened other times, also in Italy, that wanted Americans, caught in Italy and arrested, then managed to vanish into thin air.

The disciplinary action

Let’s go in order. With a very good review of useful dates. Artem Uss was arrested in Malpensa on 17 October 2022 on a US mandate on charges of receiving stolen goods, tax fraud and other tax crimes. In the background the most serious accusation: espionage. At the end of November the Court of Appeal – despite the extradition pending – granted house arrest because the wife of the Russian tycoon had rented a beautiful house in the Basiglio area which the judges identified as the place of house arrest. Uss comes out after a week, on December 2, because they are waiting for an electronic bracelet, a measure that the Ministry of Justice underlines is “strengthening” in its interlocution Washington which instead does not like the decisions of the house arresters. “You have already lost 5 or 6 of ours…” with attached list. On December 2, the golden detention of Artem Uss begins. Which stops on March 22 when the bracelet sends repeated and strange sound signals. The Carabinieri arrive in Basiglio but Mr. Uss is no longer there. He reappears appeased on April 4 with an interview: he is already in Moscow and thanks all the powerful who have helped him. On 20 March news of the go-ahead for extradition arrived. Time to decide where to go and how and Mr. Uss packed his suitcase and left.

From April 5 – albeit distracted from Holy Week – so the case becomes above all Italian. Giorgia Meloni answers Copasir’s questions for two hours and in the end unloads the blame on the Minister of Justice, her Keeper of Justices: the premier quarreled hard with Berlusconi over having Nordio in via Arenula. A crescendo of accusations, suspicions until yesterday morning’s decision: the Ministry of Justice has launched disciplinary proceedings against the judges of the Milan Court of Appeal, accusing them of “grave and inexcusable negligence” for having granted the arrests on November 25, 2022 house arrest with an electronic bracelet to the 40-year-old Russian entrepreneur Artem Uss, who later escaped.

“Grave and inexcusable negligence”

Minister Carlo Nordio charges the three judges of the V criminal section (Monica Fagnoni, Micaela Curami and Stefano Caramellino) with having decided on the house arrest “without taking into consideration” circumstances which, indicated in the opinion of the Milan Attorney General, opposed to the house arrest, could have led to prison orders.

In essence, the minister’s accusation is that he “failed to evaluate” elements from which “the high and concrete risk of escape” emerged. In the order that granted the house arrest, the judges concluded that the danger of fleeing continued to be concrete, but also that it could be contained by adding the electronic bracelet to the house arrest. And it is precisely here that Nordio recognizes the “grave and inexcusable negligence” given that the ministry itself, as well as Washington, had requested that the prison measure be maintained.

The news leaked in the early morning on some sites. In Milan the judges still don’t know anything. Thus began a battled declarations in defense of the judiciary and indictment of Nordio worthy of the “best” years of the political-judiciary clash.

The ANM, the national association of magistrates, opens the dance. “A fundamental rule of disciplinary matters, an immediate translation of the principle of separation of powers – writes the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia – is that the Minister and the Superior Council of the judiciary cannot question the activity of interpreting legal provisions and that assessment of fact and evidence. It would be very serious if this limit, a barrier to protect the autonomy and independence of the jurisdiction, had been exceeded”. The president of the ANM then explained that, based on journalistic articles, “the disciplinary charge raises objections to the merits of the decision, contests the assessments of the facts made by the judging panel and does not seem to focus attention on the profiles of potential disciplinary liability which, according to the law, consist solely of inexcusable negligence”. It would be “extremely harmful” as well as not foreseen by our legal system to “confuse these plans”. The inexcusable negligence that gives rise to disciplinary liability is that “which leads to the violation of the law, to the misrepresentation of the facts, to the adoption of measures without motivation or with measures permitted or provided for by law”. And, in fact, that doesn’t seem to be the case. After the ANM, the progressive robes (Area) spoke up and went so far as to compare themselves to the bear JJ4: “Politics in search of a scapegoat attacks the judiciary. We are carrying out disciplinary action by popular acclaim” wrote prosecutor Eugenio Albamonte.

Today Nordio explains in class

The minister is certainly not the type to hold back on explanations. We should also see who has followed the practice step by step in the ministry. Via Arenula, for example, since extradition was in progress, he could, once the house arrest granted, ask again for arrest for danger of fleeing. And he didn’t. is in progress could have. Then Nordio is the one who puts his face into it but many hands have worked more and before him on the Uss case. Having said that, the document delivered to the judges of Milan, a three-page letter addressed to the Attorney General of the Cassation, better specifies the reason for the disciplinary action. The basis is the report of the inspectors of last April 12 where we read that judges Fagnoni, Curami and Caramellino “have made themselves responsible for the disciplinary offense” for having granted house arrest with an electronic bracelet to Artem Uss on November 25 “without taking into consideration the circumstances illustrated in the contrary opinion of the general prosecutor (immediately opposed to the decision of the Court of Appeal, ed), which could have led to a different decision, if appropriately weighted”. Six points are indicated, six reasons why house arrest should not be granted even with a bracelet. 1) Uss, arrested on October 17 at Malpensa while he was leaving for Istanbul together with his partner “enjoys international support that allowed him to leave the place of commission of the crimes for which the extradition request was pending (United States, ed) and to stay abroad”. 2) A note from Interpol dated October 16, 2022 says that “the extradited has significant economic interests in companies located in Germany and Krasnoyarsk Krai and is the son of a Russian politician”. 3) He holds a “management position in a subsidiary of a state-controlled Russian oil conglomerate” and owns and controls several entities. companies in other jurisdictions around the world” such as Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. 4) Uss “has significant economic stocks”. 5) With a note dated October 25, 2022, the United States Department of Justice requested “the maintenance of the precautionary custody measure in prison of Artem USS, based on the danger of flight”. 6) With a note dated 19 October, the Minister of Justice, pursuant to article 716 paragraph 4 of the code of penal procedure, requested the Milan Court of Appeal “to maintain the precautionary measure of custody in prison, for the purpose of ensuring delivery of Artem USS to the authorities of the United States of America”. By not evaluating all these elements which appear in the documents and therefore are incontrovertible especially in their timing, “the judges have behaved in a manner characterized by serious and inexcusable negligence. News of disciplinary offense acquired on 12 April 2023″. It should be remembered that the Minister of Justice has the right to initiate disciplinary action by requesting investigations from the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation and that the request for investigations addressed by the Minister to the Attorney General determines the start of the proceeding.

Nordio, the judges but also Viminale and intelligence

Yesterday the dying Meloni wanted to meet Nordio to be updated on the facts. She had been the premier, she was the first to point the finger at Nordio. She who immediately raised her finger against the judges of the Milan appeal. “Maximum sharing of the facts, their analysis and consequent decisions (ie disciplinary action, ed.)” is the message filtered through via Arenula in the evening. Just to let people know that there are no tensions between the minister and the prime minister. Not so, of course. Also because the judges made the mess, at least two other branches of the state did it: the Ministry of the Interior and our intelligence. On the other hand, they are not called into question at all. Strange because Artem Uss could have escaped long before the end of March. Indeed, it turns out that the Russian, once accompanied to the house arrest, was left with cell phones, access to the internet, was able to meet people, move money (through the network), was able to host his wife’s sister for a month. And this happens immediately on December 2 when Uss goes under house arrest. The letter that Minister Nordio – or someone from his staff – wrote to the US Department sounds a bit ridiculous: “Domiciliary workers are safe also because they are strengthened by the electronic bracelet”. Uss could even hold meetings via Teams authorized by the supervisory magistrate. Uss spoke to lawyers, family members, his father Alexander, an oil magate, a Putin loyalist.

This has no place in Nordio’s report. Just as there is no space for another mystery. Is it possible that our intelligence did not know anything about Uss, his business, his presence in Italy? Is it possible that she didn’t “follow”, “attention” to his golden arrests? It is possible that requests from related services, i.e. Americans, about the role of USS father and son, the family company Vostok Oil and the network of entrepreneurs, including Italians involved in that, did not arrive at Palazzo Chigi, to the intelligence authority. what Putin considers “a mega oil project”? A network of powerful men that Uss, once safe in Moscow, wanted to thank with an interview. Almost comical if it weren’t tragic.