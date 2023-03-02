Status: 03/02/2023 5:26 p.m In Hanover, drivers have to be prepared for crowded streets on Friday. Reason are demonstrations by ver.di and “Fridays For Future” (FFF) as well as a warning strike by Üstra.

The police advise drivers to drive around the inner city area of ​​the state capital on Friday, as there is a risk of significant traffic disruptions. Unless it is absolutely necessary, it is best to avoid driving altogether.

Warning strike on Friday morning

From the start of operations from around 3 a.m. on Friday morning until the end of operations at around 1 a.m. the following night, buses and subways stand still in Hanover, according to the Üstra, and some Regiobus lines are also affected. The local trains are not affected by the warning strike, according to the company’s website. Due to the warning strike, many commuters will probably have to use their cars, which means that the streets will be full.

Further information The trade union ver.di has announced that it will strike Üstra bus and train services on Friday.

Two demos on Friday morning

The traffic disruptions are exacerbated by the fact that two meetings are held in Hanover on Friday morning. First, ver.di called on public service employees to demonstrate in the state capital on Friday morning. The members of the union march at 10 a.m. from the Glocksee depot to Goseriedeplatz. There they come with demonstrators of the climate movement “Fridays for Future” together and hold a joint rally with them at 11 a.m.

AUDIO: Ver.di: warning strike in local transport in Lower Saxony (02.03.2023) (1 min)

Number of participants expected in the four-digit range

The participants in the climate demo then march through Calenberger Neustadt to Linden-Mitte to the kitchen garden square, where there is a final rally at around 12.30 p.m. The organizers are expecting four-digit numbers of participants at both meetings.

