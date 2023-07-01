Home » Usulután producers receive Agricultural Packages
News

Usulután producers receive Agricultural Packages

by admin
Usulután producers receive Agricultural Packages

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock delivered Agricultural Packages to producers in the department of Usulután, in order to guarantee the production of grains to Salvadoran families.

Package includes 25 pounds of certified corn seed, 15-15-15 fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and seed treater.

During the delivery, the technicians gave instructions to the producers on how the inputs should be handled.

“The information they impart is very good; However, what is important here is that the farmer puts it into practice to obtain what we want: good harvests”, said Efraín Ramos, a beneficiary.

See also  Guangdong's "half-closed province" variant virus invades four major cities urgently | Wuhan pneumonia | Chinese Communist virus | Vaccination

You may also like

Uncem, “Calabria takes up the challenge of Green...

Walmart holds a small market to promote products...

7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather...

Gay pride in Lecce, mayor ‘trust politics’ –...

Cuban Passports Extended to Ten Years for Adults...

The dispatch of Flavia Dos Santos against Claudia...

Albania: the mujahideen and national security / Albania...

Athletics events begin at the Central American and...

Elder Dayán and Rafael María Díaz surprised by...

Ghedi: change of command at the helm of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy