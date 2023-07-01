Usulután producers receive Agricultural Packages

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock delivered Agricultural Packages to producers in the department of Usulután, in order to guarantee the production of grains to Salvadoran families.

Package includes 25 pounds of certified corn seed, 15-15-15 fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and seed treater.

Usulután producers withdraw their #AgriculturalPackages2023 with the hope that these inputs guarantee good crops. The subsidy includes 25 pounds of certified corn seed, 15-15-15 fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and seed treater. pic.twitter.com/T8vvoADyzC — Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock 🇸🇻 (@AgriculturaSV) July 1, 2023

During the delivery, the technicians gave instructions to the producers on how the inputs should be handled.

“The information they impart is very good; However, what is important here is that the farmer puts it into practice to obtain what we want: good harvests”, said Efraín Ramos, a beneficiary.

