Home » Usury and extortion, over one million assets confiscated from bosses – News
News

Usury and extortion, over one million assets confiscated from bosses – News

by admin
Usury and extortion, over one million assets confiscated from bosses – News

The Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate has implemented a confiscation decree issued, as part of the prevention procedure, by the Review and Prevention Measures Section of the Court of Salerno at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate and the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate, which concerns companies, movable property and financial resources worth over one million euros, attributable to Gennaro Ferrara of Cava de’ Tirreni.


The confiscation decree was issued after a complex investigative activity carried out by the Dia Section of Salerno aimed at reconstructing the social danger profile of Gennaro Ferrara and at identifying the patrimonial and financial assets attributable to him, to the members of his family nucleus and to an identified natural person “front name”.


The Court – Prevention Measures Section, as a precautionary measure, had already deemed his social danger established by virtue of his involvement in investigations into connections with the Bisogno “clan”, operating in Cava de’ Tirreni, so much so that he had issued, as a precautionary measure, a seizure order.


Ferrara was sentenced with an irrevocable sentence for the crime pursuant to art. 416 bis of the penal code and was recently subjected to a personal and patrimonial precautionary measure as a result of investigations for the crimes of extortion, usury, fraudulent transfer of values ​​and abusive exercise of financial activities. On the basis of the results of the patrimonial investigations carried out by Dia, under delegation from the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, the existence of a disproportion between the patrimony and the income capacity of the man and his family was documented.


The Court of Salerno has ordered the confiscation of various commercial activities in the food and fuel distribution sectors in the Municipality of Cava de’ Tirreni for a total value of over one million euros.

See also  Huang Zijiao's Bail Set at 350,000 Yuan as He is Restricted from Leaving the Country

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

The occupation bombed the house of the perpetrator...

Detroit Woman Sues City and Police Officer for...

Registration is open for the District Educational Forum...

The clouds and the lightning. The universe of...

False Reporting Exposed: CCP’s Inaccurate Coverage of Flood...

[단독] As the yield soared, the evaporated coin...

“I want to work for Huila”: Rodrigo Lara

Mediterranean University – Articles

Wydad Club wants to change the goalkeeper coach

A speech that limps and does not arrive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy