Usury and extortion, over one million assets confiscated from bosses – News

The Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate has implemented a confiscation decree issued, as part of the prevention procedure, by the Review and Prevention Measures Section of the Court of Salerno at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – District Anti-Mafia Directorate and the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate, which concerns companies, movable property and financial resources worth over one million euros, attributable to Gennaro Ferrara of Cava de’ Tirreni.





The confiscation decree was issued after a complex investigative activity carried out by the Dia Section of Salerno aimed at reconstructing the social danger profile of Gennaro Ferrara and at identifying the patrimonial and financial assets attributable to him, to the members of his family nucleus and to an identified natural person “front name”.





The Court – Prevention Measures Section, as a precautionary measure, had already deemed his social danger established by virtue of his involvement in investigations into connections with the Bisogno “clan”, operating in Cava de’ Tirreni, so much so that he had issued, as a precautionary measure, a seizure order.





Ferrara was sentenced with an irrevocable sentence for the crime pursuant to art. 416 bis of the penal code and was recently subjected to a personal and patrimonial precautionary measure as a result of investigations for the crimes of extortion, usury, fraudulent transfer of values ​​and abusive exercise of financial activities. On the basis of the results of the patrimonial investigations carried out by Dia, under delegation from the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, the existence of a disproportion between the patrimony and the income capacity of the man and his family was documented.





The Court of Salerno has ordered the confiscation of various commercial activities in the food and fuel distribution sectors in the Municipality of Cava de’ Tirreni for a total value of over one million euros.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

