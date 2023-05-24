Utopia, an audiovisual work by Laura Gómez Hincapié

Laura Gómez Hincapié is an audiovisual producer and film director, her debut feature is ‘Utopia’, a documentary feature film that was made mainly during the pandemic as a team with her cousin Harold Ospina Hincapié who is also a producer of this cinematographic creation.

The work narrates the meeting between the filmmaker and her father, Fernando Gómez, the conversations they have around the processes of struggle and transformation that Colombia has experienced, taking into account that her father has been a militant of the left, the premiere will be on Next Thursday, May 25, in the Pereira Chamber of Commerce auditorium at 7 pm. This work is part of a powerful and critical cinema, inspired by the affective plots that run through the present time and in which a new cinematographic sensibility is manifested.

The daughters’ cinema

In recent years, a group of Colombian directors has released films strongly marked by their intimate memory and that show the links between their personal experiences and social and collective memory. It is a phenomenon called ‘the cinema of the daughters’, since the family and its inheritances, and the possibility of questioning and transforming them, are a fundamental axis of these works. Some of the directors who have agreed on this approach are Mercedes Gaviria with the film ‘Como el cielo después de llover’, Aseneth Suárez director of the film ‘Clara’ and Marta Emphasis of ‘Las razones del lobo’, ‘Utopia’, by Laura Gómez Hincapié from Pereira.

This is how ‘utopia’ was born

After a lifetime shared, Laura decides to talk to her father Fernando about political activism, the dreams and ideals that have fueled the revolutionary fire since the 1960s. In this generational dialogue, in which Ruby, Laura’s mother, the director, also intervenes. he looks for some clues to understand his own utopias and ideals in the face of the inheritance his father has received. The past is reviewed and the present is resignified. Fernando’s memory seems to fade over the years, but Laura resists letting the memories sink into oblivion or indifference. On the contrary, she finds that fire can remain, although transformed and illuminate the present. Utopia is an intergenerational meeting about memory, identity and love.

At the center of ‘Utopia’ are the struggles of the left in Colombia and the systematic way in which it has been persecuted and the successive attempts to annihilate any project of change and social transformation are evident. Laura’s father and mother were linked to the Patriotic Union, a political party founded in 1985 as a result of peace talks between the government of Belisario Betancourt and the FARC. The party had important achievements in local, regional and national elections in the 1980s, but since its founding process its members have been subjected to different forms of violence: persecution, attacks, harassment, forced disappearances and other acts of violence. In the upe case collected by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace JEP, 8,300 victims are counted. 5,733 of these cases are murders and forced disappearances of party members and sympathizers, these figures correspond to the Truth Commission.

On July 27, 2022, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights CDIH, issued a sentence and declared the international responsibility of the Colombian state for the human rights violations committed to the detriment of more than 6,000 victims, members and militants of the UP, from 1984 and for more than 20 years.

The UP recovered its legal status in 2013 and Colombia complied with the IACHR ruling, considering that it contributes to the reparation of the victims and the clarification of the facts.

«I am interested in the history of my father. But not only that of the leftist militant who dedicated his life to the search for a revolutionary transformation in Colombia; In Utopia I also wanted to investigate its contradictions, memories and forgetfulness, and our intimate and affective relationship as a meeting point between two visions and forms that account for our time and its complexity. Utopia is also an attempt to find answers about my own political, social and spiritual identity, and my form of resistance in this confused present. It is a film about how my father’s ideological heritage runs through me.