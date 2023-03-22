Liliana Cardona Marín

Yesterday again and as happened in 2016, 2018 and 2021, the temporary teachers and professors represented by Aspu (Association of University Professors) met in the hall of the administrative building of the Tecnológica to express the sum of wills and while some listened to the list of demands, other union representatives went up to the rectory to find a solution to labor stability.

The formalization was possible at the University of Chocó and Valle, where they provisionally appointed the teachers, with which the teachers from Pereira would also agree while a study is being carried out to determine the profiles and assessment of merits to achieve said formalization. .

Law 1610 of 2007 and Resolution 321 of 2013, are in line with the proposals of the current government, the union representatives explained to the audience that it is not that there is a lack of juridical and legal elements for this cause, that what is lacking is will policy. Here it is worth asking how students of any UTP degree will feel in the face of such a scenario.

The differences between each other

Nancy Eugenia Cárdenas, leader of Aspu, commented that “The modality that existed before Law 30, was for teachers appointed by competition. An appointment is very expensive due to the benefit burden, which is why temporary professors and teachers are hired, who currently represent 80% of the staff. “We are the most affected, because supporting a university that had 2,000 students and going on to have 18,000 with the same resources that the government has maintained for years, causes the universities to suffocate.”

The difference between the different teaching modalities is that the transient works with a part-time or full-time contract for 11 months, therefore having a teacher by appointment at the UTP is equivalent to hiring four transients and these in turn become in eight professors, who must seek a minimum of 20 teaching hours to make a decent payment, which does not include the items for preparing class, evaluating and qualifying.

Full time is understood to be 16 to 18 class hours and part time 12, which is actually equivalent to 75%. In addition, they are part of all the accreditation processes of the University: research, extension and teaching, they are highly qualified professors, including doctors who are professors who, if students become unemployed, are not paid.

What about High Quality?

“We ask for the formalization, because we are teachers of 15, 20 and 25 years who have sustained indicators. We do research and we don’t have a discharge for it, if we do a doctorate either. The workload ceases for the person appointed and he can go anywhere in the world, ”says Nancy. For equality in these rights for all is that Aspu pronounces.

High-quality accreditation takes into account several aspects and although the infrastructure is a fundamental part, the human component is everything, because it is the transmission of knowledge and for this the teacher must be 100% dedicated to teaching and not concerned with have a second job. “Professors who are clearly professors are over-exploited,” said Deliana Orozco, president of Aspu UTP.

She was part of the delegation that went up to negotiate the specifications and although her quality was more of an observer, she argued: “The scope, the validity of the previous negotiations was debated and in what there was no unity is that the agreements cover all the forms of contracting based on the mission of the University, which is to educate comprehensively. The other disagreement was that the professors and transients are not public officials.

Through the corridors of the Technological, you can only hear the students talking about the fact that more and more are being built, but that many classrooms remain empty and it is only to increase coverage.

Given

The hour of a basic professor is $37,000 and for the figures to more or less add up, you must look for 20 hours of class.

Cipher

724 professors and 244 transitory ones are equivalent to 968 teachers without formalization, while 277 were on staff according to figures for 2022, for a total of 1,245 teachers.

What do you think of these days?

Manuel Hurtado – temporary part time

“I have been here for 21 years. I have a duality and a flight attendant, because in Veterinary Medicine I am a professor. The idea is to raise awareness that the problem is complex and we must all participate, because many are afraid of it”.

Giondano Bastián – appointed teacher

“They are necessary, because they integrate and strengthen us. I was a professor and transitory, I recognize the fair requests to improve the work environment, which is a historical debt that the administration has. I think we’re going to achieve something.”

David Lenis – Mechanical Engineering student

“When the professor is a professor, he cannot give long consultation hours and if there are 35 students in a room and 10 do not understand, he cannot go back to explain and there are many who stay behind. The U. offers computers and libraries, but that is becoming a self-taught person”.