UTP receives the National University Handball Award

Julian Andres Santa

At the Technological University of Pereira, the First University Handball Tournament is held, a contest that is organized by the athletes of the UTP selective team in both branches, in addition to the coach of the Risaraldense league Diego Riascos and the already named educational entity of the Pearl of Otún. This is how since yesterday the women’s and men’s commitments began, where the participating teams have left a very good image from the competitive and demanding level of the contest.

Eight teams in action

This sport continues to grow more and more in the country and on this occasion they participaten total of four women’s and four men’s teams, which compete during this weekend in Pereira. They are the National University of Medellín, the University of the Amazon, the University of Quindío and the Technological University of Pereira.

They continue to spread handball

Ema Figuroa is a member of the UTP women’s team. “With the help and support of all our athletes and also our departmental coach Diego Riascos, we created different training spaces not only in less than A, but now we are involving universities and academies such as the Technological University of Pereira, since in this we study the vast majority of the athletes who are projected to National Games 2023 ”.

How to prepare for upcoming events

“This is the first university tournament at the national level, so it is like an inaugural tournament that opens the doors for handball to what are the University Games. The following year there will be a qualifying tournament and a national tournament as the other sports disciplines do”, added the athlete who has been practicing handball for seven years and is projected to the National Games in 2023.

AHigh demand in the contest

Diana López is also a member of the UTP roster and who has extensive experience with the Risaralda and Colombia teams, highlights the demands of this contest. “Both the women’s and men’s teams have been working very hard and I know that all the delegations came with a very good process, so the competition will be and will be at a high level.”

Se prepare for the Nationals 2023

“We are preparing for the second qualifier that will be played at the end of May in Medellín. The idea is to always give our best and occupy the best place we have, but because it is the venue, they do not require, say, a level of classification, but the objective is obviously always to leave the department at the top”, Diana López pointed out.

Given:

Pereira stands out for the great process he has had in recent years with handball, under the guidance of coach Diego Riascos.

Say Alexia Bejarano. sportsman dand the UTP

“We are very happy, because it is the first tournament and we are the venue and we have high expectations of being winners and we are going with everything.

Opinion Carlos Granada. Athlete National University of Medellín

“Very happy because the tournament could be held, it’s been a long time since we had a university event at the national level and it’s very good to be here in the city of Pereira and with the idea of ​​giving our best and being champions.”

OPin Ema Figueroa. UTP athlete

“EIt’s the first college tournament to be held at the University Games level. More or less 60 athletes compete, counting the athletes who are here and all the spectator public, which is the one from the Technological University of Pereira, who are the special guests”.

Opine Diana Lopez UTP athlete

“For us it is a pride to know and organize this National University handball. It is the first event of this type that is held in our department and in Pereira, so we are very happy and hoping that everything turns out in the best way for all the competitors”.