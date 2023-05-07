Utrahuilca will play the Copa Libertadores of Beach Soccer

The Utrahuilca beach soccer team was crowned champion of the Beach Soccer Pre-Libertadores, earning a place in the Copa Libertadores de América to be played in Chile.

Foto: FCF

This is the second time that the Huilense team will participate in this important international tournament, the first time was in Paraguay.

The road to victory was not easy, in the last game of the tournament, Utrahuilca faced the leader of the home run, Santa Marta Beach Soccer, who was coming off a 5-0 landslide victory against San Martín. However, the Huilense team showed their ability and determination, managing to win the game and get their place in the Copa Libertadores.

The scorer of the tournament was Víctor Morales, who has been part of the selection process for Colombia and who was present together with coach Santiago Alzate Restrepo. Now, the Utrahuilca team is ready to represent Colombia in the 2023 Copa Libertadores de América in Chile and demonstrate their talent on the international stage.

The CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer 2022, will be held in 2 phases; Preliminary Phase (Group Phase) and Final Phase (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final and the dispute of 5th to 12th place). All Phases will be played in a single round of matches.

The Preliminary Phase is played by the 12 classified teams, divided into 3 groups of 4 teams each.

The teams that occupy the first two positions in each group, plus the two best third placed, taking into account the three groups (1A, 1B, 1C, 2A, 2B, 2C and the two Best 3rd placed) will qualify for the Quarterfinals. ).

The draw for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Beach Soccer 2022 Group Phase will take place next Monday, May 8, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Paraguay time), at the CONMEBOL headquarters.