Uvira: ghost town day to protest against the visit of the Minister of Infrastructure

The civil society of the city of Uvira (South Kivu) called on the population to observe a dead city day this Tuesday, July 25 in the city and territory of Uvira, in order to protest against the arrival of the national Minister of Infrastructure, Alexis Gisaro in Uvira.

Since Tuesday morning, all activities have been paralyzed in the town of Uvira. No traffic of vehicles or motorcycles.

Shops, shops and even some officials’ offices remained closed.

In some places, gatherings of young people are observed along the road.

A road barrier is reported near the public port of Kalundu.

However, the free movement of pedestrians is respected.

Through this demonstration, the New Congolese civil society calls for the rehabilitation of roads in the city and territory of Uvira.

Entorse administrative

But the mayor of Uvira, Kiza Muhato, calls for appeasement because, according to him, dead city days are always unproductive and unnecessarily penalize the poor local civilian population.

He deplores an administrative sprain on the non-respect of the deadline of 48 hours of information from the authority before the activity

For his part, the National Minister of Infrastructure announced last weekend the rehabilitation of the National Road between Nyatende and Kamanyola:

“For me, this action has no reason to exist, since the government has already started the construction of the road between Kalundu and the Kavimvira roundabout. The first step is study. And the contract signed with two contractors is already on the office of the town hall. In their memorandum, the NSCC requests the construction of the road while this road is in its first phase”.

According to him, the road between Uvira and Bukavu is included in his government’s action programme.