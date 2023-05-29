Uyghur students suspected of being detained in Hong Kong Hong Kong government: no entry record

29.05.2023



Amnesty International recently stated that a Uighur student who has been missing since arriving at the Hong Kong airport on the 10th of this month may have been illegally extradited by the police to be detained in mainland China. A Hong Kong government spokesman denied that the student had entered or was refused entry to Hong Kong.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Amnesty International (Amnesty International) stated on Friday (May 26) that on the 10th of this month, a Uyghur student who flew from South Korea to Hong Kong immediately lost contact and was feared to be killed at the Hong Kong airport. The Chinese police took him away and illegally extradited him to mainland China for detention.

Hong Kong’s “Ming Pao” reported that the Hong Kong government spokesperson responded on the 27th that government records showed that the student had never entered Hong Kong or was refused entry to Hong Kong. The groundless and out-of-the-box accusation, “the viciousness is obvious.” A spokesman for the Hong Kong government strongly condemned and demanded an apology from the organization for its smearing and false remarks.

Amnesty International issued a statement on the 26th, stating that the Uighur student named Abuduwaili Abudureheman was born in Karamay, Xinjiang, and studied for a doctorate in Seoul, South Korea for the past seven years. He was listed by China because of his overseas experience. Into the “Watch List”.

The organization stated that the student took a Cathay Pacific flight from Seoul that was originally scheduled to land in Hong Kong at 11 pm on the 10th. Cathay Pacific did not respond to requests for comment on whether he had been on the plane.

Abdul Rehman’s friend told Agence France-Presse on the 27th that the student lost contact after sending a text message at the Hong Kong airport on the 10th, and his whereabouts are still unknown. In his last text message, he claimed that he was being investigated and interrogated by the Chinese police, and that it might take some time, so he asked his friends not to wait for him to leave together.

Agence France-Presse reported that the friend said that because Abdul Rehman had a record of being “detained for questioning” when he traveled to China, he didn’t think much about it at the time, but the next day, the friend contacted Hong Kong The entry-exit management department is still unable to obtain more information. Based on concerns about the safety of the student, the friend chose to make the incident public.

The friend said that he was skeptical about Abdul Rehman’s trip, but Abdul Rehman still insisted on visiting Hong Kong: “He miscalculated…he didn’t know how serious the consequences would be.”

The Chinese government has long been accused of violating the human rights of Uighurs. The picture shows the Chinese flag being raised in a mosque in Urumqi, Xinjiang in 2021 (file photo)



Alkan Akad, a China researcher at Amnesty International, said the student appeared to have been detained and interrogated upon arrival in Hong Kong, “raising questions about whether the Hong Kong government is complicit with the Chinese government in violating the human rights of Uyghurs.”

Nyrola Elima, an independent Uyghur researcher based in Sweden, told the Associated Press that the student would have been on board if he had flown from South Korea to Hong Kong, “despite the Hong Kong government’s efforts to deny or conceal it.”Atrocities against Uyghurs by the Beijing and Xinjiang governmentsbut the fact that the Uighur doctoral student disappeared at the Hong Kong airport still exists”.

Tahir Imin, a Uighur scholar based in Washington, D.C. and founder of the Uyghur Times, told the Associated Press that if the student had not entered Hong Kong, his friends should have been informed of his whereabouts in the past two weeks.He said: “The statement by the Hong Kong authorities is a blatant lie, an attempt to avoid international criticism and to conceal its possible links with the Chinese Communist Party.The Hunt for Uyghurs Worldwideaccomplice. “

(Amnesty International, AFP, Associated Press)

