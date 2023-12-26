V.Club beats OC Renaissance, Platini Mpiana as “Santa Claus” scores a double

AS V.Club de Kinshasa dictated its law to OC Renaissance du Congo thanks to its 2-0 victory, this Sunday, December 24 at the Tata Raphaël stadium as part of the return leg of the classic phase of the 29th edition of the National Football League (Linafoot). The rookie, Platini Mpiana Monzinzi distinguished himself with a double and offers a real Christmas present to all the “Bana Vea”.

The Green and Black of the capital have regained their colors in this classic phase of the National Championship. The protégés of the new president, Amadou Diaby opened the scoring shortly before the break, in the 45th minute. Platini Mpiana known as “Ba charges” raised the alarm. 1-0 is the score at half-time.

It should be noted that this match was marred by unrest between supporters of both camps first before the match. Then well after, Vita’s first goal was contested by Rennes claiming a contentious position. In total 45 minutes, instead of 15 minutes for the break.

In the second half, the same center forward did it again. He shook the net in the 49th minute to the great delight of the Muscovites who see the Bana Fibo, like a chicken in anticipation of the festivities of the very popular New Year’s party, the famous “Soso ya Happy New Year”.

This positive result comes at just the right time for Jonathan Ikangalombo’s teammates for the play-off phase which is arriving slowly and which will inevitably be fiercely contested between the 8 leaders of the elite national championship.

Thanks to its three hard-won points, V.Club has 28 points and confirms its invincibility against the green, white and orange team from the capital which was created almost ten years ago. Renaissance has 17 points, is in 5th position and records its 5th defeat of the season.

During the first explanation still at the Tata Raphaël stadium, Céleste FC of the talented, Rudy Diena known as “Özil” beat AC Kuya Sport (1-0). The same Sunday, December 24, DCMP lost to AS Dauphin Noir in Goma with a score of 3-2.

Only the first four from two groups will participate in the play-offs. In Pool B, the ranking is as follows:

1. Maniema Union 34 points/13 matches played

2. V.Club 28 points/16 matches played

3. Dauphin Noir 26 points/16 matches played

4. DCMP 25 points/15 matches played

Nesta Stones

