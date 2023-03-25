The subjective perception is one thing, the data and facts another. Mayor Klaus Luger (SP) made his position clear yesterday that there can sometimes be a disproportion here.

The reason for this was the current City Retail Health Check, for which the inner-city retail space in the 20 largest cities in Austria is examined every year. Parameters that are included are, for example, the size of the retail space, the number of shops and the vacancy rate. Linz comes here at 3.7 percent and thus has the second lowest rate after Innsbruck in a comparison of the state capitals. The vacancy along the Landstrasse is discussed again and again, most recently the southern Landstrasse was the focus of criticism.

Business fluctuations and remodeling

“The eternal vacancy debate does not correspond to the statistical data,” Luger stated. He emphasized that a vacancy does not automatically mean that the space cannot be rented. Due to increased business fluctuations, some of them are (more frequently) closed for renovations. It is gratifying that there has recently been movement in two long-term vacancies.

This means, on the one hand, the clothing farmer branch on Landstrasse, which has been vacant since 2019. After the official closure by the magistrate and many (judicial) disputes, theclothes-Bauer group of companies, as reported, bought the property from Generali Insurance – with the aim of reopening after a renovation.

At Mozartstraße 12 to 14, the second property mentioned, those responsible are already doing practical work, unlike at Landstraße. The traditional fashion house Texhages was housed at this address until 2017. However, this had to be closed due to insolvency. As is well known, nothing came of the plans rumored to move the casino from Schillerpark there.

The design advisory board gave the go-ahead for this design on Mozartstrasse in September 2022, and the building is currently being renovated.

However, the site is now being remodeled, and there will continue to be retail space on the ground floor. According to Inter-Pinguin Beteiligungs GmbH, the owner already has a tenant. Office space and apartments are planned on the first floor, the floors above are intended exclusively for residential use. The apartments should be ready by May, the commercial space should be used by September at the latest. An increase in the building (also with apartments) is also planned, and the approval process for this is currently underway, the company said.

Also popular residential area

Luger also emphasized that the mixture of retail, gastronomy and leisure activities is what makes the Landstrasse so strong. Another special feature is that the city center is a popular residential area. On the one hand, this is positive with regard to the revival, but on the other hand it is disadvantageous for night gastronomy.

Looking at the southern country road, he stated that the city had no control over which companies were to be located. Particular attention is paid to this stretch of country road in the inner-city concept process. However, according to Luger, it is clear that the chances of success will depend on how committed and responsible the homeowners are.

author Julia Popovsky Editor of Linzer Nachrichten Julia Popovsky