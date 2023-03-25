Home News Vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease ends in areas bordering Venezuela
With preliminary coverage of 91,4 % successfully completed the vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle under the age of 24 months in border areas with the neighboring country of Venezuela.

According to the Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA, the department of Cesar preliminarily ranked third in vaccination with el 90,6 %, while Arauca and Vichada led the day with the 96,6 % y 90,9 %respectively.

Other regions such as La Guajira had a vaccination rate of 88,5 %, and North of Santander 82,3 %. Finally, the area of ​​Cubará, Boyacá, presented the 95,4 %.

In total, he was vaccinated 91,4 % of the projected population that was 1,603,272 bovine specimenss and buffaloes in the 5 departments.

Juan Fernando Roa Ortiz, general manager (e) of the ICA, indicated that the sanitary campaign had the objective of increasing the levels of immunity in the bovine and buffalo population of the border zone departments with Venezuela.

“It was a successful management and, despite the climatic adversities, the previously established strategy of protecting the sanitary status of this region close to Venezuela was fulfilled,”pointed out Roa Ortiz.

José De Silvestri, Fedegán’s technical manager and campaign leader, for his part, explained that the cycle was completed in geographical areas ordered by the ICA.

Said work was also carried out in 87 percent of the properties dedicated to livestock, a figure that is equivalent to 47,000 farms dedicated to the production of bovine and buffalo animals”De Silvestri recounted.

The campaign was executed by a team dand 774 people made up of the Livestock Executing Organizations, Oegas, and by the vaccinators and programmers.

