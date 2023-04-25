Vaccination damage: self-help group for post-vac sufferers in Hamburg > – News

Status: 04/25/2023 07:04 They suffer – but so far they have rarely found help: In Hamburg, those affected set up the first self-help group for post-vac – i.e. the long-term consequences of a corona vaccination.

Lack of concentration and constant exhaustion: These cannot only be the typical long-term consequences of a corona infection. But also the symptoms of very rare side effects of a vaccination. Even if it is a long and time-consuming process to medically prove the actual connection between vaccination and symptoms: Jana Husemann from the Hamburg Association of General Practitioners sees a need for action. “Vaccination is important and right – and it’s just as important to take the symptoms that can occur after vaccination seriously and to help people. And that was certainly neglected a bit, but I think the awareness of it is there now. And also for helping people,” she says.

Those affected do not feel taken seriously

Those affected still do not feel taken seriously and speak of hostility – both from opponents and advocates of vaccination. The Hamburg self-help group is intended to promote the exchange of information. It was launched by a 51-year-old woman from the Hamm district who has been suffering from severe symptoms for more than a year after her third vaccination.

Under the umbrella of the contact and information centers for self-help groups

The group is founded under the umbrella of the contact and information centers for self-help groups (Kiss). Further information is available on the website www.kiss-hh.de. The self-help hotline also provides information Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 040 / 39 57 67. According to the Paritätische Wohlfahrtsverband, which is responsible for Kiss, there is no medical advice there.

