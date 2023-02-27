Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are a group of related viruses. They can cause warts on different parts of the body.

There are more than 200 types. About 40 of them affect the genitals. These are spread through sexual contact with an infected person. They can also be spread through other intimate skin-to-skin contact. Some of them can put you at risk of developing cancer.

There are two categories of sexually transmitted HPV. Low-risk HPV can cause warts on or around the genitals, anus, mouth, or throat.

High-risk HPV can cause several types of cancer:

• Cervical cancer.

• Cancer of the anus.

• Some types of mouth and throat cancer.

• Vulvar cancer.

• Vaginal cancer.

• Cancer of the penis.

In Colombia, HPV is one of the most frequent causes of cervical cancer in women between 35 and 50 years of age. It corresponds to 13.4% of all cancer cases in our country.

Taking into account the advantage that it is preventable through the vaccine, the Cali Mayor’s Office is intensifying the HPV vaccination campaigns for girls between the ages of 9 and 17, which will be announced in due course.

Santiago de Cali is one of the cities that has had the best results and receptivity with the application of this biological.

Inoculation in educational institutions is expected to be approved when workshops are held in these settings.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in man:

More than 110 human papillomaviruses are known, but of these only 40 can infect the male anogenital area.

It should be noted that men can be infected with the human papillomavirus for many years without knowing it and in turn be carriers and transmitters of the virus to their sexual partners throughout their lives, even when asymptomatic.

The diagnosis of those HPV infections is carried out by means of laboratory tests such as the capture of hybrids by PCR (PCR for HPV), these tests identify the DNA of the papilloma virus.

It is important for the urologist to carry out a careful Penoscopy (macroscopic inspection of the penis), being important to review the prepuce, frenulum, glans, pubis, scrotum, inguinal folds and, fundamentally, the urinary meatus at the tip of the penis.

Comments