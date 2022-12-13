Guangming Net News (Reporter Zhao Jinyue and Li Yicheng)Recently, with the deepening of new crown vaccine publicity and the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, the health department of Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province organized a new crown vaccination team into the village to vaccinate the elderly with new crown vaccines. Expand the coverage of vaccination and speed up the progress of the new crown vaccination for the elderly over 60 years old in rural areas. On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, medical staff of the vaccination team vaccinated the elderly against the new crown vaccine. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo) On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, the medical staff of the vaccination team measured the blood pressure of the elderly before the new crown vaccination. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo) On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, medical staff of the vaccination team vaccinated the elderly against the new crown vaccine. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo)

Guangming Net News (Reporter Zhao Jinyue and Li Yicheng)Recently, with the deepening of new crown vaccine publicity and the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control policies, the health department of Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province organized a new crown vaccination team into the village to vaccinate the elderly with new crown vaccines. Expand the coverage of vaccination and speed up the progress of the new crown vaccination for the elderly over 60 years old in rural areas.

On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, medical staff of the vaccination team vaccinated the elderly against the new crown vaccine. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo)

On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, the medical staff of the vaccination team measured the blood pressure of the elderly before the new crown vaccination. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo)

On December 12, 2022, in Mazhai Village, Longquan Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, medical staff of the vaccination team vaccinated the elderly against the new crown vaccine. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Guangming Photo)