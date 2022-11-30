Listen to the audio version of the article

While the world of no vax awaits the decision of the Consulta, called today to express itself on the legitimacy of the vaccination obligation introduced in 2021 as a tool to stem the Covid pandemic, the League aims to freeze the fines foreseen for over 50 which is not in compliance with vaccination requirements.

The freezing hypothesis

The group leader of the Carroccio in the Senate Massimiliano Romeo and the one in the Justice Commission, Erika Stefani, signed an amendment to the decree law which contains the rule against “Rave parties” which provides for the extension of the payment of penalties (100 euros) for the “No Vax” as at 30 June 2023. A provision that was intended to be included in the Aiuti Ter decree and which had been postponed. Now the majority is trying again.

The proposal was “unveiled” by Mariastella Gelmini, deputy secretary and spokesperson for Action: “An undersecretary of health who does not trust vaccines was not enough, it was not enough to have anticipated the return of unvaccinated health workers to the ward,” said the former minister. of the Draghi government -: to confirm the dangerous revisionism of this majority on the Covid issue, here comes the amnesty for those (a small minority of Italians) who have not complied with the vaccination obligation. A bad signal and an insult to those who have responsibly submitted to the vaccination campaign: we expect a pro-science leap from the Minister of Health and we want to hope that the negative opinion of the government will arrive ».

The fine of 100 euros



The 100 euro fine, introduced at the beginning of 2022 to support and relaunch the vaccination campaign, applies to over-year-olds who had not been vaccinated between 8 January and 15 June. Sanction which also applies to doctors and health workers, workers employed in residential, social welfare and health care facilities, or even to school staff, the defense, security and public rescue sector, the local police, penitentiary institutions, universities, institutions of higher artistic, musical and dance training and higher technical institutes which, again on 15 June 2022, had not started the primary vaccination cycle, who had not yet taken the second dose to complete the primary vaccination cycle, in compliance with the indications and of the terms set by the Ministry of Health or who had not carried out the booster dose following the vaccination cycle (booster dose) within the terms of validity of the green pass.

The hearing at the Consulta

Meanwhile, this morning there will be a discussion of the parties in a public hearing at the Constitutional Court, dedicated exclusively to the issue of compulsory vaccination. From the unusual numbers: 11 ordinances with which 5 judicial offices have raised doubts on the constitutionality of obligations and sanctions, about forty defenders of health workers and professors who have refused to be vaccinated, three state lawyers – Enrico De Giovanni, Federico Basilica and Beatrice Gaia Fiduccia – in support of that decision of the Draghi government and also three constitutional judges: Augusto Barbera, Stefano Petitti and Filippo Patroni Griffi.