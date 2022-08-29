Yesterday, the MIUR sent the vademecum on anti-covid measures to schools. In the guidelines for the 2022-23 school year, we read that “from strategies to combat the spread of infection, we have moved on to mitigation strategies”. This applies to both early childhood education services and first and second cycle educational institutions.

The goal is to “guarantee school attendance in person”. Among the ministerial indications – available on the Miur website – there is the one that pupils can be in class even if they have a cold, provided they do not have a fever, as “in children only rhinorrhea (cold) is a frequent condition and cannot always be a reason for not attending or leaving school in the absence of fever. Students can attend in attendance wearing surgical masks / FFP2 until the symptoms are resolved and taking care of hand hygiene and respecting the respiratory etiquette “. However, the Ffp2 mask is recommended only for staff and “at risk” students, not explicitly requested of others. The ministry also recommends “frequent air changes” in the rooms. An “ordinary sanitation” and a “timely extraordinary in the presence of one or more confirmed cases” are also contemplated.

“School staff, children or students who show symptoms indicative of Sars-CoV-2 infection are accommodated in the dedicated room or isolation area, specially prepared and, in the case of children or underage pupils, parents must be notified” . This is for suspicious cases. For confirmed cases: “At the moment, people who have tested positive for the diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 are subjected to the isolation measurement. To return to school, a negative result of the test (molecular or antigenic) is required at the end of the ‘isolation”. As regards contacts with positives: “No special measures are envisaged for the school context. The general rules envisaged for contacts in confirmed COVID-19 cases are applied, as indicated last by the Circular of the Ministry of Health no. 019680 of 30 / 03/2022 “.

“To access the school premises – always reads the Miur vademecum – there is no form of preventive control by the educational institutions. SARS-CoV-2 infection is housed in the dedicated room or isolation area, specially prepared and, in the case of minors, parents must be notified. The person concerned will reach their home and follow the instructions of the GP / PLS, duly informed . By way of example, the following are among the symptoms compatible with COVID-19: acute respiratory symptoms such as cough and cold with difficulty in breathing, vomiting (repeated episodes accompanied by malaise), diarrhea, loss of taste, loss of smell, intense headache “.