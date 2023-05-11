Home » Vaeyens new Managing Director Sport of Parma – Emilia-Romagna
Vaeyens new Managing Director Sport of Parma – Emilia-Romagna

The Belgian manager has over 10 years of experience in Bruges

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 10 – Parma Calcio has announced the appointment of Roel Vaeyens as Managing Director Sport.

With over 10 years of experience in Bruges, the Belgian executive takes on the role of head of the sports area, “bringing his skills and professionalism to improve and make our club ever more competitive – reads a statement from the company – increasing its value in all its forms on the major Italian and international stages. President Kyle Krause and Parma Calcio are pleased to welcome Roel Vaeyens to our Club”. (HANDLE).

