glass. Erik Ferrando, a 45-year-old worker from Castellamonte, the body recovered at the bottom of an escarpment in Vidracco. The search for the man had started on the evening of Wednesday 2 November. The alarm had been raised by family members who had not seen him return and it was impossible to contact him on his cell phone.

His car had crashed into an escarpment, making a flight of about 80 meters high, near the dam.

The divers of the fire brigade were also used for the research, while the place of the accident had already been identified during the night by the carabinieri.