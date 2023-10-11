Valditara in Caivano: “With Don Patriciello we have in common the love for people”

The meeting between the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, and the anti-Camorra parish priest, Don Patriciello, in the Parco Verde church in Caivano outlined a framework of commitment towards people, especially young people.

The dialogue highlighted how education and moral guidance can play a crucial role in shaping a better future.

Valditara extolled the importance of recognizing and nurturing the talent inherent in every young person, reflecting the image of something much greater. Underlining the value of the Gospel as a guide, he praised Don Patriciello’s action in realizing this vision, underlining that by enlightening young minds, society can be revolutionized.

Don Patriciello revealed the special attention that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, asked the ministers to turn towards Caivano and the Green Park. This commitment was also manifested through the interest of Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchèwhich explored the possibilities of contributing to the well-being of young people in the area.

The parish priest expressed optimism for the small but significant steps forward that are emerging from this renewed government focus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

