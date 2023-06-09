Valditara in L’Aquila, Marsilio: “There has been a change of pace in the reconstruction of institutions”

“The attention of the national government towards L’Aquila and Abruzzo is always very high as evidenced by this visit which comes right at the end of the school year. In fact, we acknowledged and confirmed to the minister today that we are witnessing a change of pace in the process of post-earthquake reconstruction of schools by unlocking funding and projects that had been stalled for too long and bounced from one office to another”.

This was stated by the president of the regional council, Marco Marsilio, as he accompanied the education minister Giuseppe Valditara to L’Aquila today, together with the councilor responsible for education, Pietro Quaresimale and the mayor Pierluigi Biondi.

“Together with the mayor and the new head of the technical structure of the mission, we have collaborated constructively and today we are able to start the contracts that will conclude the reconstruction process in the near future. The minister experienced firsthand some of the examples of successful reconstruction, where students return to live in a safe, modern and well-equipped school“, he adds.

The minister visited the capital’s pediatric emergency room, the San Salvatore hospital and then the ‘Mariele Ventre’ primary school in the ‘Teofilo Patini’ all-inclusive institute in via Antica Arischia. Subsequently, he stopped at the ‘Parco del Vera’ nursery school in Tempera before the final meeting in San Demetrio ne ‘Vestini, headquarters of the ‘Cesira Fiori’ comprehensive institute, San Demetrio-Rocca di Mezzo.

A moment of discussion on the daily problems to be faced with teachers, principals, administrative staff to get the pulse of the problems by listening to those who work there every day in the school with changing needs, from primary school to high schools, professional institutes, from centers to suburbs.

“An important game is at stake for the future of the Abruzzo schools with the funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan destined for school construction – commented the Quaresimale regional councilor – We can thus launch a series of important projects to meet the needs of the Municipalities, interventions ranging from kindergartens to schools, gyms, canteens and extraordinary maintenance. The presence of the Minister today in Abruzzo is particularly significant at the end of the year, an important sign of the attention of this government towards our region, towards the needs linked to an education model which places ever greater attention on the student, on the new buildings and the modernization of existing ones, especially from an environmental and connectivity point of view”.